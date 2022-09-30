In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game

Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term.

But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian Hamachek, Ed Lauing, Julie Lythcott-Haims, Doria Summa and Vicki Veenker — has served on the council before, each has argued that their experience makes them well-suited for this era of change. Newly elected council members will have to wrestle with finding room for more than 6,000 new dwellings, making final decisions on the designs of the rail crossings and taking bold action on climate change to reduce city emissions by 80% by 2030.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates and where they stand on four key issues.

