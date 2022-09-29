Arts

Library festival highlights the art of storytelling

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 29, 2022, 11:10 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Storyteller Charlie Chin shares folktales from China at an Oct. 26 event that concludes the Menlo Park Library's Storytelling Festival. Courtesy Menlo Park Library.

The Menlo Park Library has a good story to share — actually many good stories— throughout the month of October. The library kicks off its seventh annual Storytelling Festival with StoryFest on Oct. 2 in a hybrid event, offered both in person at the Menlo Park Library and online.

StoryFest offers a taste of the tales to come with an array of stories shared by both professional storytellers and talented young people. It's the first of five Storytelling Festival events held during October.

Other festival events highlight individual storytellers at in-person events. Alicia Retes shares Native stories, Oct. 9 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; Tim Ereneta relates Afghan, Kazakh and Uyghur folktales Oct. 18 at the Menlo Park Library; John Weaver tells seasonal stories Oct. 20 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; and the festival concludes on Oct. 26 at the Menlo Park Library with Charlie Chin sharing Chinese folktales in the "tea house style."

StoryFest takes place Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. at the Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St., Menlo Park and online. Admission is free. For more information, visit beta.menlopark.org.

Storyteller Tim Ereneta tells Afghan, Kazakh and Uyghur folktales at an Oct. 18 Storytelling Festival event. Courtesy Menlo Park Library.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Library festival highlights the art of storytelling

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 29, 2022, 11:10 am

The Menlo Park Library has a good story to share — actually many good stories— throughout the month of October. The library kicks off its seventh annual Storytelling Festival with StoryFest on Oct. 2 in a hybrid event, offered both in person at the Menlo Park Library and online.

StoryFest offers a taste of the tales to come with an array of stories shared by both professional storytellers and talented young people. It's the first of five Storytelling Festival events held during October.

Other festival events highlight individual storytellers at in-person events. Alicia Retes shares Native stories, Oct. 9 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; Tim Ereneta relates Afghan, Kazakh and Uyghur folktales Oct. 18 at the Menlo Park Library; John Weaver tells seasonal stories Oct. 20 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; and the festival concludes on Oct. 26 at the Menlo Park Library with Charlie Chin sharing Chinese folktales in the "tea house style."

StoryFest takes place Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. at the Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St., Menlo Park and online. Admission is free. For more information, visit beta.menlopark.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.