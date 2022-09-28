Arts

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings a sparkle to art center

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The 27th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch will feature thousands of blown-glass pumpkins displayed on the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center on Oct. 1-2. Courtesy Bay Area Glass Institute.

Forget pumpkin spice: one of the favorite signs of fall around these parts is the appearance of a particular pumpkin patch filled with gleaming glass gourds.

An autumn tradition now in its 27th year, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings over 10,000 blown-glass pumpkins to the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center on Oct. 1 and 2. The event, presented by the art center and the Bay Area Glass Institute, features glass pumpkins of every size and color, as well as other autumn-themed glass pieces.

Like actual pumpkins, which take time to grow, this unique harvest is months in the making, with about 25 artists working throughout the year to stock the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

Visitors who want to learn how this pretty produce is made can check out glass-blowing demonstrations that will be held throughout the weekend at the art center.

Proceeds from the event benefit the artists, the Bay Area Glass Institute and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

The 27th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch takes place 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Oct. 1 and 2 at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit greatglasspumpkinpatch.com.

