Australian troupe's show stands the circus on its head at Stanford Live

The word "circus" tends to conjure up images of a big top and clowns; probably a company of 36 performers launching into acrobatics from a grid suspended in mid-air isn't the first thing that springs to mind. But contemporary circus troupe Circa puts a different spin on the idea of what a circus can be.

The company, based in Brisbane, Australia, brings its unique brand of circus performance to Stanford Live with its show "Leviathan," taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Memorial Auditorium.

"Leviathan" blends elements of acrobatics, tumbling, contemporary dance and theater — with the aforementioned grid as a major setpiece. The show, created by Circa Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz, celebrates what's possible when people work together, according to Circa's website. The piece, which was co-commissioned by Stanford Live and supported by the Stanford Live Commissions and Programming Fund, debuted in 2020 at the Perth Festival in Australia.

Circa presents "Leviathan" Sept.30-Oct. 1 at Memorial Auditorium, Stanford. Tickets start at $32. For more information., visit live.stanford.edu.