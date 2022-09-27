Gavin Newsom signs bills aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced Newsom has signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.

AB 1740 by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed, and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The law also would prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

SB 1087 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they're the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.