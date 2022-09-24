Where the Palo Alto school board candidates stand on COVID learning loss

In preparation for the Palo Alto Weekly's coverage of the campaigns for Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, we solicited questions from our readers that speak to their topmost concerns about the school district.
From their many excellent responses, we've crafted a short questionnaire, which we hope will help elucidate the differences among the four candidates. They discussed their primary concerns and experience in education. They also offer their opinions on student achievement, COVID-19 learning loss, diversity and inclusion, the superintendent and innovations.
The candidates' answers on all these topics will be published as separate articles, one per day, through Sept. 26. Here's what they had to say to the following question: What impacts from the pandemic do you believe students are still experiencing and what further steps does the school district need to take to address these repercussions?
Shana Segal
The pandemic impacted our students and community deeply — academically, emotionally and socially. Math and reading scores fell across the nation, loved ones died and social connections became fractured after many months of isolation.
These losses were especially profound in certain groups, such as economically disadvantaged students and students with special needs.
I personally witnessed these impacts as a substitute teacher, through my school consulting business, and when my own children returned to their PAUSD classrooms in October 2020. Addressing the lasting impact requires both short and long term strategies:
• Differentiated instruction. The covid-related learning losses means a greater span of abilities within the classroom, making it even more critical to target instruction at a child's learning level.
• Interventions that provide teachers with carefully structured, evidence-based pedagogy programs combined with accountability, feedback, and monitoring mechanisms to help all children.
• Free after-school and summer programs for students identified as below grade-level in reading, writing, or math. Summertime and after-school program availability for under-resourced students.
• Allowing students flexibility to recover from illness with consistent and empathetic grading policies.
• Advocating for policies that promote student mental health and wellness, as well as assessing our current social-emotional learning (SEL) programs. This includes assessments of our 13 newly hired mental health therapists, and aligning the SEL programs at Gunn and Paly by leveraging the best practices from each.
Ingrid Campos
In my opinion, learning loss and loss of socialization can only be improved with the amelioration of the present and looking to the future to never allow this kind of "experiment" again.
I am not an educator, so I cannot make professional assessments; however, from a parental point of view, I would accelerate learning and socialization; I expect that children are resilient and able to keep up with accelerations into the right direction — forward, not backward because the past is dead and gone.
Nicole Chiu-Wang
Students are still experiencing impacts from the pandemic — psychologically, socially, and intellectually. The achievement and opportunity gap has widened as a result of the pandemic because not all students were set up for success with remote and hybrid learning. It is our job as a district to take on projects to address the widening achievement and opportunity gap.
We need to continue to address learning loss and inequity in student resources at all grade levels by ensuring that the district provides all students with the support and resources they need to get back on track. And, we need to try to do this in a way that does not make the student feel any additional pressure as a result — because we need less pressure, not more, in our district.
The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) data shows that PAUSD teachers and staff have made encouraging gains with some of our targeted students, in spite of the pandemic. There is still a lot of work to be done, but our progress makes me believe that we can move the needle.
Shounak Dharap
The negative effects of the pandemic on students' social and emotional well-being seem to be far greater than on their academics (for example, reading scores have generally increased across the board). It is critical for the district to continue the heavy focus on mental health and wellness, through access to on-site therapists, fully staffed wellness centers, and social-emotional learning. To that end, it is also important to re-assess SELF/Advisory — the period during which students are supposed to be provided foundational tools for social-emotional support and regulation — to ensure the time is effectively spent providing students with resources they can and will use. I am a member of the SELF/Advisory ad hoc committee this academic year and intend to be heavily involved in that process.
At the same time, it's also important for the district to offer specific student-centered supports like tutoring, credit recovery, and expanded summer school to remediate any learning loss that has occurred.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I definitely think this is one of the biggest issues of our times for our children. At each age group, the percentage of their lives living in lockdown means that they have lost social development skills which will affect them for the rest of their lives. It can be said that the problems at the Paly/Gunn game could be blamed on the fact that they have had so little opportunity to participate as an audience over the past 2 1/2 years that those skills are not there. The social skills may be a lot harder to overcome than the academic skills and I think our schools have to be ready for that. The PAUSD board have to be prepared to be leaders in helping the different schools help children catch up on that too.
The other aspect, and I don't hear it mentioned anywhere, is that what has it taught PAUSD about disaster preparedness. They can have all the drills they like, but the realisation that say a major incident that happens at a weekend could prevent one or more of our school campuses to be out of action for weeks should be a learning and preparedness lesson for our board. If say Paly had to close due to an incident, what would be the next step? If it was an elementary school that suddenly had to close for weeks, would that look the same? We have had a major disaster in that all our schools had to operate in lockdown. What lessons have been learned? What would be different next time? If this happened again, would PAUSD be any better prepared? It could happen, there should be disaster preparedness protocols in place.
Professorville
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
In my opinion as a parent, Shana's response is the most in-touch, and convincing. That is not surprising given her expertise. Shana recognizes the issue that while nearly all students were impacted socially and emotionally, and of course we should address and understant that, the academic impact had very high variance based on socioeconomics: Many PAUSD students, with access to resources and parent time, learned well above their grade level and in deeper way that what is available to them in the PAUSD classrooms. I heared from many parents that they were just amazed to see how quickly the kids progressed. On the other hand, the less resourced students fell much further behind. This in particular makes the one-size-fits-all approaches even less appropriate.
Nicole's response seem not to reflect experience or knowledge (even not that of a parent, her own children were not school age during pandemic). She parrots the narrative on student stress versus academics. Particularly surprising is her comment on "CAASPP results data show." Facts: CAASPP results were provided to parents (for their students) but aggregate results are being held at state level. Therefore, our district aggregate results are not yet available to the public. How did she access them???
Web Link
Dharap response speaks for his political resume, with his usual anti-academic stance. What is surprising that without actual expertise in that either (he has none in education and none as a school-age parent) he is stepping into the wellness domain (or posing as such).
University South
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
As a professor at Foothill College, I believe that both Nicole and Shounak are the best candidates for the School Board to insure that all students in PAUSD succeed in the classroom and in life. They have the vision and the energy to address the achievement gap that we see at Foothill College. It is so important that we address this gap at the earliest age rather than our Foothill College students having to take remedial classes before they qualify for higher level classes.
Please vote for both Nicole and Shounak!