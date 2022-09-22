Festival celebrates music, community in East Palo Alto

As of Thursday, summer is officially over, but a staple of the season — the outdoor music festival — is getting one last hurrah this weekend. The East Palo Alto Community Music Festival offers a full day of music, food and activities on Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1175 Weeks St., East Palo Alto.

The free festival highlights a variety of music, from R&B, funk and soul to Latin rock, reggae and blues, plus dance performances from local arts groups. The lineup includes Con Funk Shun, Aja Vu, Soucano, Rafa and Tebo's Experience and the EPA Youth Jazz Band. Performing groups include Aztec dancers and members of the Step It Up community dance company.

The OG Community BBQ will be serving up free barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. and food and community arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand.

The event also includes children's activities and a bounce house.

Admission is free. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.