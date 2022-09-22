Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept.

Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.

Most of the items had been on a desk next to a sliding glass door and would have been visible from a common area outside the residence, police said. The resident thought he might not have locked the sliding glass door before going to bed, he told police.

Officers responded to another call at about 5:22 p.m regarding property that a resident found in the side yard of their home in the 700 block of Hamilton Avenue. The location is about a block south of the burglary. The resident found the missing laptop, AirPods and a surveillance camera wrapped in a cloth. Two flashlights and burglary tools were also found nearby. Officers are now processing those items for evidence, police said. The car key remains missing.

The burglar might have been casing other homes to burglarize and stashed the stolen items and burglary tools while planning to return later, police said in the press release.