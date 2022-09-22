News

Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto

It's the second residential burglary in three days

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 9:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept.

Courtesy Getty Images.

Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.

Most of the items had been on a desk next to a sliding glass door and would have been visible from a common area outside the residence, police said. The resident thought he might not have locked the sliding glass door before going to bed, he told police.

Officers responded to another call at about 5:22 p.m regarding property that a resident found in the side yard of their home in the 700 block of Hamilton Avenue. The location is about a block south of the burglary. The resident found the missing laptop, AirPods and a surveillance camera wrapped in a cloth. Two flashlights and burglary tools were also found nearby. Officers are now processing those items for evidence, police said. The car key remains missing.

The burglar might have been casing other homes to burglarize and stashed the stolen items and burglary tools while planning to return later, police said in the press release.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police say there is no evidence at this time connecting Wednesday's crime to a Sept. 18 residential burglary in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue. In that crime, three men kicked in a side door of a residence but were scared off by a burglar alarm. No one was home at the time.

Residential burglaries of occupied homes are rare in Palo Alto, police stated. Most residential burglars commit their crimes during the day, when homes are more likely to be unoccupied and the chance of a confrontation with a resident is lower.

The department recommends that residents put a lock on side gates to prevent easy access. Residents should also secure all windows and doors overnight. Hiding a key outside a residence involves a potential risk; as an alternative, the department suggests leaving a spare house key with a trusted neighbor, the department advised.

More crime prevention tips can be found on the department's Crime Prevention Tips page. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto

It's the second residential burglary in three days

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 9:41 pm

Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept.

Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.

Most of the items had been on a desk next to a sliding glass door and would have been visible from a common area outside the residence, police said. The resident thought he might not have locked the sliding glass door before going to bed, he told police.

Officers responded to another call at about 5:22 p.m regarding property that a resident found in the side yard of their home in the 700 block of Hamilton Avenue. The location is about a block south of the burglary. The resident found the missing laptop, AirPods and a surveillance camera wrapped in a cloth. Two flashlights and burglary tools were also found nearby. Officers are now processing those items for evidence, police said. The car key remains missing.

The burglar might have been casing other homes to burglarize and stashed the stolen items and burglary tools while planning to return later, police said in the press release.

Police say there is no evidence at this time connecting Wednesday's crime to a Sept. 18 residential burglary in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue. In that crime, three men kicked in a side door of a residence but were scared off by a burglar alarm. No one was home at the time.

Residential burglaries of occupied homes are rare in Palo Alto, police stated. Most residential burglars commit their crimes during the day, when homes are more likely to be unoccupied and the chance of a confrontation with a resident is lower.

The department recommends that residents put a lock on side gates to prevent easy access. Residents should also secure all windows and doors overnight. Hiding a key outside a residence involves a potential risk; as an alternative, the department suggests leaving a spare house key with a trusted neighbor, the department advised.

More crime prevention tips can be found on the department's Crime Prevention Tips page. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.