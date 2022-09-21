Youth set to display and sell artwork at showcase event

Ready to break the silence around mental health struggles, local youth are gearing up to discuss the importance of art to their wellbeing at Momentum for Health’s annual Art Showcase and Sale in downtown Mountain View.

Art by Vivi Nguyen, Nishi Goyal, Victoria Sutherland, and Madison Hutchens will be featured at the showcase.

Momentum for Health, a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health services for adults and youth in Santa Clara County, is hosting the two-day event as part of its To Be Honest campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma of mental health and substance use issues through educational, screening and creative outlet programs.

Featuring local artists between the ages of 14 to 25 years, the showcase will provide an opportunity for youth to debut their work in a supportive environment while also encouraging the community to show up to listen to their stories and browse and purchase artwork. Visitors can create art in real-time during the event with supplies and refreshments provided.

The showcase is free to the public and will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 206 Castro St., Mountain View. For more information, visit tobehonest.today.