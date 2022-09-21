Candidates debate top issues in race for Palo Alto school board

The four candidates running for two seats on Palo Alto's school board discussed issues ranging from student achievement to the board's oversight role during a wide-ranging forum that Palo Alto Weekly hosted on Tuesday.

Other topics covered in the debate included curriculum, student conduct and discipline, diversity and inclusion, student support, staffing and enrollment.

Candidates Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang, Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal answered questions posed by Weekly education reporter Zoe Morgan and three local student journalists: Palo Alto High School Campanile Editor-in-Chief Jerry Xia, Paly Voice News Editor Anna Feng and Gunn High School Oracle News Editor Chris Lee. Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong moderated the event.

