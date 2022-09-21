News

Candidates debate top issues in race for Palo Alto school board

Hear what they had to say about student conduct, discipline, diversity and more

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto school board candidates Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang, Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal speak about their platforms and positions during a debate sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and moderated by journalists Jocelyn Dong and Zoe Morgan on Zoom on Sept. 20, 2022.

The four candidates running for two seats on Palo Alto's school board discussed issues ranging from student achievement to the board's oversight role during a wide-ranging forum that Palo Alto Weekly hosted on Tuesday.

Other topics covered in the debate included curriculum, student conduct and discipline, diversity and inclusion, student support, staffing and enrollment.

Candidates Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang, Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal answered questions posed by Weekly education reporter Zoe Morgan and three local student journalists: Palo Alto High School Campanile Editor-in-Chief Jerry Xia, Paly Voice News Editor Anna Feng and Gunn High School Oracle News Editor Chris Lee. Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong moderated the event.

