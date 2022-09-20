Here's how this year's Palo Alto school board candidates want to serve you if elected

In preparation for the Palo Alto Weekly's coverage of the campaigns for Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, we solicited questions from our readers that speak to their topmost concerns about the school district. From their many excellent responses, we crafted a short questionnaire for the candidates to complete. In response, they discussed their primary concerns and experience in education. They also offer their opinions on student achievement, COVID-19 learning loss, diversity and inclusion, the superintendent and innovations.
The candidates' answers on all these topics will be published as separate articles, one per day, through Sept. 26. Here's what they had to say to the following question: What would be your top priorities as a school board member?
Ingrid Campos
My top priorities as a school board member would be to dive into the issues that need immediate attention. I recognize that communication is of utmost importance to a number of parents, teachers and the school community.
As a school board member, I would have deference to the needs or wants of the school community, the people and the administration — it's really a joint venture. I would need to be a champion for the people who pay the taxes that make the schools in PAUSD #1 in the nation and one of the most affluent school districts in California. Thank you — my children are flourishing here!
My top priorities are the needs of the people who would vote me into the position.
Nicole Chiu-Wang
My first priority will be to shift the culture of our school district to a culture of collaboration, partnership, communication and empowerment.
This is the lens through which I will tackle the following:
1 - Improve mental health and wellness for our entire school community
While the district has done much to improve mental health and wellness through integrating mental health services on campus to opening wellness centers, we need to have tough conversations as a community to address the culture of pressure that is unhealthy and prevents all our students, staff and teachers from thriving.
2 - Invest in early childhood education
Providing universal, quality early childhood education promotes equity, helps close the opportunity gap, and ultimately helps kids develop the skills they need to become lifelong learners and reach their full potential.
3 - Innovate the way we education and measure progress
We need to expand our highly successful learning initiatives to more school sites and continue to try new ways of learning.
We need to innovate the way that we measure progress because standardized testing fails to take into account the whole student.
4 - Inspire our students to own their futures
No child should feel like there is only one path to a successful life or career. We need to give them the tools, resources and opportunities to explore, find and pursue their passions.
When a student is passionate about what they're learning — whether that's math, arts, or social justice — they're that much more likely to be successful.
Shounak Dharap
Equity in achievement. As President, I led the creation of, and chaired, the Board Equity Oversight Committee, which developed a comprehensive plan to support students to succeed regardless of background. This plan includes specific initiatives aimed at every facet of achievement: curriculum and instruction, opportunity and access, professional learning, student supports, culture/climate, community partnerships, and district operations. My priority is to oversee the implementation of this plan.
Mental health. After years of patchwork solutions to support mental health, our providers were faced with COVID staffing issues that left us unable to provide sufficient supports. This year I voted to allocated over $16 million to move mental health in-house to ensure consistent and comprehensive support. Already, the money has gone towards fixing the staffing issue by hiring nearly 20 therapists and additional counselors or certified workers for our schools. My goal is to oversee implementation of the in-house program.
Community unity. I've taken steps to build unity between our governing bodies. I worked with the mayor to develop an index of joint/shared issues for funding and support, which I intend to continue. I've also advocated for a deal on Cubberley. I believe the community can best be served through a land swap or ground lease whereby much of the land is allocated to the city in furtherance of its plans to serve south Palo Alto. In so doing, our students would also be served, and we would still be able to retain some of the land for a future school.
Good governance. My motion to enable Zoom participation was progress in transparency and access. I intend to ensure it is codified in policy so future boards are bound by the decision. I also intend to better the systems of communication between the district and families to ensure increased transparency and understanding.
Shana Segal
Families choose Palo Alto for our excellent public schools, city services and walkable neighborhoods. As an alum, parent and educator, I understand and care deeply about our schools and community. As a substitute teacher, classroom volunteer and school consultant, I have witnessed the challenges recent years have presented for students, teachers, staff and families. If elected, my priorities would be:
• Collaborative community: The COVID pandemic disruption was hard on everyone; rebuilding trust and collaboration is paramount. I will forge strong and respectful partnerships between the board, teachers, administrators, parents and students. I will be collaborative with other agencies, and be accessible and responsive to community feedback.
• Differentiated instruction: Every child is an individual. PAUSD's curriculum and instructional practices should be designed and delivered to engage, challenge and support every child so all children can effectively learn, develop interests and experience growth academically and socially. A "one size fits all" model does not work well for students and is not equitable.
• Mental health and wellness: We must invest strategically in mental health and wellness, at all grades, and help students build stronger school connections. Again, partnership is key here. District policies regarding homework, bell schedules, and course requirements should be made through the lens of student mental health.
• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): We must close the achievement gap which was exacerbated by COVID-19. Students need excellent reading, writing, and math support programs at every school, in every grade, starting in TK. Every student — particularly from marginalized groups — should feel safe, seen, respected and supported and teachers should have high quality, on-going, teacher-led DEI professional development.
• Evidence-based decisions: Whether a decision is related to academics, students, budgets or staffing, decision-making should be transparent and based on evidence and established data — not on politics or expediency.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shounak Dharup are at the top of my list of candidates. I am so worried that our students are not recovering from PTSD from Climate Change, Pandemic, distance learning, heads in their devices for two years, social media pressures. Their World has changed dramatically. They are stressed and anxious. As grown-up we have to guide and supervise and they are deeply aware there are few role models in us adults for them to count on. When they know 95% of the their teachers have to travel from places like Aptos or San Francisco or Oakland, yet we are asking for excellence from both teacher and our student. To thrive yet they see the hypocrisy that is prevailing so intensely on the ground they, walk, study, sleep, learn and watch. Their friends are moving because of the high cost, the economy. High pressure and very little to look forward to. I keep hearing from CC families are here for the schools. Yes. True and for many other reasons too. To be near relatives, for higher paying work, and for the extraordinary diversity in human population -- from all walks of life. Let be the change we want to see. Let's model for our kids we care about teachers, collaboration in partnerships between the city, PAUSD, Stanford. Let do this change. Vote for Nicole! Vote for Shounak. Our students will thrive with their human connection, their empathy (which is leaned), their sharp intelligence and their very grown-up approach to the needs of our children and our city. Go Nicole, go Shounak. Just seeing these bright young faces, ready for the challenge. PS If I hear the term "data driven" one more time my hair will be totally grey by Nov election. We so desperately crave the real, deep human connection.
Registered user
Professorville
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
We need a member of school board that has experience with education, understands students and understands this community. Shana Segal is that person. We do not need another candidate that has no students of their own in the school district. We do not need another candidate with zero experience in education and zero experience with students or families in this district claiming they know what needs to change. How can anyone who has no student in the district, no background in education and has lived in Palo Alto for less than 6 months know the culture much less know what needs to be fixed? To have someone actually work to solve the many issues in the district, including issues with the mental health of our students, we need someone that understands these issues, not someone that needs to learn on the job for the next four years.
As a long time Asian parent in this community, I am tired of the stereotyping of Asians parents. I also would love representation in the PAUSD. board However, someone that has never been a parent in this district and does not have any personal or professional experience with middle and high school students (where the pressure actually starts to be felt) can not claim to represent any middle and high school parents or students - Asian or not. We do not need tokenism in PAUSD. An an Asian candidate with zero experience that is already aligned with current board members is pure tokenism (putting forward a candidate claiming to represent a certain group but who has no real voice or power). It is sadly not real understanding or representation for Asian families in PAUSD. It is just another vote for the prevailing majority of the Board that has put the district where we are now - the low teacher moral, lots of missteps at the high school and middle schools, no change on the achievement gap, and declining enrollment in our schools. Asian families, like all PAUSD families, need a strong candidate with experience relevant for a school board.
Registered user
Professorville
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Registered user
Downtown North
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Representation matters. 34% of our K-12 PAUSD student body is of Chinese descent and another 3-5% have origins from East, Southeast and South Asia and Pacific Island nations. Shounak Dharap.of Asian Indian background is the only one currently on the school board with an upbringing that prepared him/her to comprehend the significant and subtle learning styles of children from the Far East. Dharap, an accomplished incumbent, recognized that a second board member such as Nicole Chiu-Wang would be an great asset to the school board and encouraged Nicole to compete. Nicole was not only raised by Chinese immigrant parents in the United States, highly educated at the U.C. University's ethnic studies and women's focused programs, and grew up as well experiencing the struggles of a student and adult in academia and business as a double minority (Asian and female). Both SHOUNAK DHARAP and NICOLE CHIU-WANG are best suited to further improve our excellent school district. RED
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
@Red Let me correct you please - Shounak was brought up in Palo Alto. He never attended school in India or anywhere in South Asia. He is not an expert on learning styles of South Asian students and I don't think he has ever claimed to be. If he has - please find the quote.
Yes - a large portion of the district is Asian and deserves strong representation. But that representation needs to be paired with some experience in the community, experience with our schools and with our students. To be fair, Shounak grew up in Palo Alto and went to Gunn so yes, he understands Palo Alto better.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
It concerns me when a candidate says our schools in Palo Alto are excellent without any type of qualifier. This sounds to me much like the local realtors say to potential buyers rather than anything else.
I fail to see that our schools are any more excellent than various others around the Bay or indeed the State and most definitely are not excellent compared to the rest of the world. The caliber of the schools is more likely due to tutoring and paying for college preparation specialists rather than those who are depending on PAUSD education alone to get into top tier colleges.
I would like to see a candidate who is concerned about education for the brightest and also about education for those who are not college bound. I would like to see them be just as enthusiasting about the vocational programs as they are about the STEM programs. I would like to see that students are not a one size fit all group of anonymous students, but individuals with differing abilities and differing goals.
The only candidate that seems to get anywhere near this has to be experienced as a teacher, a parent and alum who understands that we have to do better than we are doing particularly as the aftermath of the pandemic becomes better understood in terms of what lockdown and poor socialization has done to our children at all ages.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Registered user
Downtown North
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I totally agree with Red. Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shounak Dharup are my choices for the school board. Nicole, is a female Asian - whose work background and service work have given her experience in how both adults and kids learn, how mental health affects learning, and how to run a business . This experience will will serve her well on the PAUSD board. Shounak deserves a second term to complete his work on the board's Equity Oversight Committee and implement the plan he developed during his first term. Both will focus on mental health issues so needed for today's youth.
Registered user
Professorville
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I am not for or against Dharup's re-election. He has done a suitable job. He has not improved equity as much as he claims. He did not "add" $16 million for mental health. Some of that $16 million went to employee benefits and bus drivers. Some of it was double counted under both old funding and new funding. Changing mental health providers from contractor to district employees is more expensive in the long run. Employees-only present their own risks. Since the school district now controls the mental health providers, they are no longer independent and cannot put the interests of children first, only the district. The school district controls evaluations of employees.
For complete non-Equity, Special Education started a new school campus at Cubberley and Greendell and is using litigation to fill it. Special Education attorneys target mentally ill high school students to remove them from therapeutic schools to place them at at Greendell. Because of the reasons some of the students are attending therapeutic schools, this must be hidden from the Pr-eschool families at Greendell. The district hides this is by calling the new campus Cubberley instead of Greendell and not publishing a Cubberley class schedule. No one can know how many students are at Cubberley or why they are there. Special Education alone controls these student's lives, and can hide them away in separate classrooms. The hidden Cubberley campus allows Special Education to exempt itself from meeting WASC accredidation requirements.
This reduces district equity by bleeding services from the public high schools. There are fewer opportunities and classes that would allow Special Education kids to join general education classes at regular campuses. Special education took advantage of Covid to reduce graduation standards, and allow Cubberely/Greendell to use lower graduation standards for disabled children to save money.
The new Special Education process is: Separate. Segregate. Graduate.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I also feel like one should live in town for at least a school year before running for school board. There's a big learning curve to this town and district and she should take time to do her own research. What's the rush, especially when your kids are so young?
Registered user
Professorville
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@Gramen can you elaborate on what experiences specifically give Nicole expertise in child learning or mental health issues for students? Working at Google or owning a small business or Law do not give expertise in child mental health or learning issues.
Nicole is not a health practitioner or teacher and has no experience in a classroom or school setting. She also has no experience with middle or high school students. Please give specific and verifiable data for your claim of experience in tackling these important issues.