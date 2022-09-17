News

Police: Woman arrested after car search nets gun, suspected drugs

Stockton resident also allegedly gave false identity after arrest

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 17, 2022, 7:57 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Embarcadero Media file photo

Palo Alto police arrested a woman who they say falsely identified herself after officers searched the car she was in and found a handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest occurred after officers stopped the woman when she and another woman were driving an unregistered Buick LaSabre in the 400 block of Quarry Road, near Stanford Shopping Center, around 4:30 p.m. The passenger said the car belonged to her and gave officers permission to search it, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. She also identified herself with a name and a date of birth of someone who was on probation for robbery, according to the police.

After officers found the 9mm handgun, the paraphernalia, the pepper spray and the suspected methamphetamine, they had the car towed and released the driver after determining that she had not committed any crimes, according to the news release. They also learned, however, that the passenger had falsely identified herself and that she had two outstanding warrants out of San Joaquin County for theft and vandalism, police said.

The woman, a 45-year-old Stockton resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felonies that included possession of narcotics with a loaded and operable firearm; convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and pepper spray; possession of a loaded firearm; and false personation. She was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia; and pursuant to the two warrants, according to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police: Woman arrested after car search nets gun, suspected drugs

Stockton resident also allegedly gave false identity after arrest

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 17, 2022, 7:57 am

Palo Alto police arrested a woman who they say falsely identified herself after officers searched the car she was in and found a handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest occurred after officers stopped the woman when she and another woman were driving an unregistered Buick LaSabre in the 400 block of Quarry Road, near Stanford Shopping Center, around 4:30 p.m. The passenger said the car belonged to her and gave officers permission to search it, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. She also identified herself with a name and a date of birth of someone who was on probation for robbery, according to the police.

After officers found the 9mm handgun, the paraphernalia, the pepper spray and the suspected methamphetamine, they had the car towed and released the driver after determining that she had not committed any crimes, according to the news release. They also learned, however, that the passenger had falsely identified herself and that she had two outstanding warrants out of San Joaquin County for theft and vandalism, police said.

The woman, a 45-year-old Stockton resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felonies that included possession of narcotics with a loaded and operable firearm; convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and pepper spray; possession of a loaded firearm; and false personation. She was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia; and pursuant to the two warrants, according to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.