Police: Woman arrested after car search nets gun, suspected drugs

Palo Alto police arrested a woman who they say falsely identified herself after officers searched the car she was in and found a handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest occurred after officers stopped the woman when she and another woman were driving an unregistered Buick LaSabre in the 400 block of Quarry Road, near Stanford Shopping Center, around 4:30 p.m. The passenger said the car belonged to her and gave officers permission to search it, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. She also identified herself with a name and a date of birth of someone who was on probation for robbery, according to the police.

After officers found the 9mm handgun, the paraphernalia, the pepper spray and the suspected methamphetamine, they had the car towed and released the driver after determining that she had not committed any crimes, according to the news release. They also learned, however, that the passenger had falsely identified herself and that she had two outstanding warrants out of San Joaquin County for theft and vandalism, police said.

The woman, a 45-year-old Stockton resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felonies that included possession of narcotics with a loaded and operable firearm; convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and pepper spray; possession of a loaded firearm; and false personation. She was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia; and pursuant to the two warrants, according to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.