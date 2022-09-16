Stanford wants 'educational' tax exemption for faculty homes

Stanford University is seeking to reduce its tax burden on two faculty houses by claiming they are used for educational purposes.
If successful, additional exemptions the university might seek could result in millions of dollars of lost revenue for local schools and governments, particularly the Palo Alto Unified School District, according to Santa Clara County administrators.
Stanford filed an application for a tax refund on the two properties, whose addresses have been redacted from documents, in 2021. The university claimed the educational-use exemption under provisions of the California Constitution and the Revenue and Taxation code. The total request for the property tax excusal is $20,657 in the first year for the two properties and would apply in every subsequent year, the county stated in an email to the Palo Alto Weekly.
If the university pursues additional refunds based on the same claims, the county and local jurisdictions could potentially lose nearly $5 million annually, including $2.3 million each year to the Palo Alto Unified School District. These losses would hurt K-12 students, teachers, and the local economy, Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said.
The properties are currently being taxed based on their current market value, as is the case with all properties in California. Stanford wants a tax discount of 25% on the land value beneath the properties, which it owns and leases to faculty members. The university claims that it has an "interest" in the properties and that they are exempt from taxation as an educational use. Stanford is not making an exemption claim for taxes paid by the faculty members who own the homes located on the leased land.
But the county has flatly rejected the claims. An Assessment and Appeals Board notified the university in October 2021 that it had no jurisdiction to grant or deny exemptions, nor to consider allegations that claims for exemptions from property tax have been improperly denied, according to a letter to the university.
The university then filed a claim with the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors in February 2022 for the refund, and Stanford has now designated hired attorneys as their Power of Attorney to deal further with the matter, according to Stanford's claim letter.
Williams said the county has denied the claim. He noted the county is not denying the educational status of on-campus properties such as student dormitories. The two residential properties, which are long-term leaseholds to faculty members, are not the same as libraries, academic buildings and other facilities that are everyday uses for education on the campus. They are also not located in the core academic campus with these other educational buildings, Williams said, disputing Stanford's definition of "on campus."
Stanford owns 8,180 acres of land in Santa Clara and San Mateo County. The university was not required to pay taxes on more than $15.9 billion of its holdings during the 2021 fiscal year, the largest tax exemption in Santa Clara County, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor's Office, Williams noted.
More than 1,200 single-family residences are among its holdings. Those homes have a value of almost $1.1 billion, according to the county.
Increasingly, the university has also been buying up single-family homes in the cities of Menlo Park, Palo Alto and surrounding communities to meet the needs of professors the university has said it wants to attract.
Stanford owns the ground lease for its properties. Faculty members lease the ground, often for decades, until they are no longer affiliated with the university. The faculty member purchases the home that is on the land. The faculty member agrees to a value cap of 2% a year, which keeps the home's value down for the next buyer who takes possession, according to the university's residential ground lease.
The properties can also be transferred to the surviving spouse of an active faculty member who has died, even if the spouse serves no educational connection to the university. Williams noted this would seem to belie an educational use.
The issue emerged after the Santa Clara County Tax Assessor's Office began reassessing property values in 2018 for home purchases that occurred in 2017 and thereafter.
In 2019, about 50 Stanford University faculty members who purchased their homes through ground leases in the prior three years had their properties reassessed by the county. Using a little-known rule for homes owned under ground leases, the county valued some single-family homes 12% to 48% higher. The new assessments were based on open-market purchase prices of nearby homes.
Stanford's stated reason for requesting the exemption is to alleviate cost-of-housing hardships for faculty.
In a written statement, Stanford said: "Homes in the faculty subdivision on Stanford's campus have traditionally been assessed property taxes based on the faculty's purchase price of the property, like other residential properties in Santa Clara County. In recent years, the County Assessor has increased the assessed value of some newly purchased faculty homes on Stanford's campus to levels above the faculty purchase prices.
"The Assessor's re-assessment of properties at levels beyond faculty purchase prices has created unexpected and substantial financial hardship for some faculty homeowners and does not reflect Stanford's restrictions on faculty sales, ownership and use of these properties. It is important to note that faculty homes are on ground leases, so homeowners do not own the full property interest in these homes. Stanford is seeking a partial property tax exemption for some of the affected homes based on the value of the interest in the property retained by Stanford as the underlying property owner."
The university stressed that it is critical to Stanford's educational mission to provide housing that is affordable for faculty.
"Stanford's retained interests and restrictions in the homes are designed to achieve this objective of affordable faculty housing," the university stated.
Williams said the faculty homes are "functionally not distinguishable from private residences. Nobody would conflate them with a student dorm. The houses are the same as every other private family house. The difference is that Stanford subsidizes the purchases."
Stanford's claim to the board of supervisors said that high Bay Area housing prices make it impossible for many faculty members to afford homes in surrounding neighborhoods off campus.
Similar concerns and claims were raised in a lawsuit against Orange County regarding land leases and faculty housing at the University of California, Irvine. University administrators also argued it needed the exemption to attract quality faculty.
A lower court sided with the plaintiffs against the county, ruling that a provision of the state constitution that excludes from taxation a property that is "used exclusively for public schools, community colleges, state colleges (or) state universities," applied in the Orange County case. The state Court of Appeal and California Supreme Court overturned that ruling, however.
In 1992, the state Supreme Court unanimously ruled that faculty and staff who lease campus houses must continue to pay property taxes. About 200 U.C. Irvine faculty and staff had sought exemptions.
The Supreme Court found that leased housing on land owned by a tax-exempt institution may be tax exempt only if the housing is essential to the purpose of the institution.
"If their leasehold interest in the property on which the homes are situated is entitled to an exemption because the property is being used for faculty housing, then it is difficult to understand on what basis an exemption could be denied to the faculty members' property interest in the homes themselves," the Supreme Court stated.
If the use of property for faculty housing is an exclusive use of property for university purposes under state provisions, then a faculty member who bought a home on private property and used it as his or her family residence also could claim an entitlement to an exemption because that property too would be property used for faculty housing, the court noted.
"As these examples demonstrate, plaintiffs proposed interpretation ... proves too much," the court said.
"The leasehold interests of (U.C. Irvine), which are privately owned interests used for the private owner's residences, are not property used exclusively for university purposes within the meaning of section 3(d). Plaintiffs are not entitled to the exemption they seek," the court reasoned.
The Palo Alto Unified School District, in an amicus brief supporting Orange County, stated the harm that a tax exemption would cause. Citing tax revenues it receives from Stanford, the school district noted a significant part of its funding is derived from taxes from Stanford University employees who lease their land from the university.
The Stanford Campus Residential Leaseholders' Association in 1991 had filed a claim for an exemption for its individual leaseholders, but it was not part of the lawsuit in Orange County. The claim was contingent on the Supreme Court's Orange County ruling and it wasn't pursued, the university noted in a public statement after the high court's decision.
In its current claims, Stanford has cited some of the same tax code and state constitution sections as were used by plaintiffs in the Orange County case. It's unclear what new arguments Stanford would bring that were not already decided by the high court in the Orange County case.
Williams wasn't surprised by the university's efforts, however.
"What's not new is Stanford's pushing the boundaries" regarding its attempts to garner tax exemptions, he said.
He noted the university's successful win in 1978 of a tax exemption for the Stanford Golf Course on 166 acres.
The county claimed in a lawsuit that the golf course didn't qualify for the exemption because it wasn't exclusively used for educational purposes within the meaning of the state constitution.
The Santa Clara County Superior Court and the state Appeals Court ruled in favor of Stanford, however, since the university used the golf course for golf class instruction of students, intercollegiate and intramural college competition by students and university team varsity long-distance running. Stanford students, faculty and staff also use the course for recreational golf play. The court said that even if the majority of the use is for paid members, they are still alumni.
Comments
South of Midtown
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Stanford University continues to take the low road and do the wrong thing by being a poor citizen of Palo Alto skirting its financial obligations to fund our city’s school district. With one of the world’s largest endowments, it can’t afford to pay its fair share for our children and those of its faculty???
As a parent of PAUSD kids, tell me why I should pay taxes but Stanford faculty parents should not for the same education for their kids? How is that equity?
Would be great if the many PA resident graduates of Stanford would pressure the university to do the right thing, though it’s shameful that that effort is needed.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
My 78-year old husband grew up in Stanford leased faculty housing. Beautiful big house. This was back when car mechanics, teachers and grocers could own homes in Palo Alto.
The point being that Stanford leasing faculty housing isn’t tied to post-1970’s land value necessity - it was done way before then and always taxed.
That Stanford feels no duty to pay its fair share in taxes to even our schools that educate its faculty members children, while no doubt using our great schools as a selling point to attract new faculty, is why the words “hypocrisy” and “irony” were invented.
Stanfords ever-expanding greed and sense of entitlement should be strongly resisted, or it should adopt The Robber Barons as it’s mascot.
South of Midtown
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
And just to be clear, Stanford’s deeply hypocritical and disingenuous attempt to hang this on ‘affordable housing for faculty’ is risible. Stanford can surely afford to pay for that housing out of its $B endowment rather than foisting the financial obligation to provide affordable housing for its faculty onto the already tax burdened residents of Palo Alto.
An obviously sham argument by Stanford. Why is it so hard to get Stanford to do the right thing?
Seems when they failed to pull off this stunt at the last failed GUP debacle, the lesson they took away was to dig in and refuse absolutely to pay their fare share.
Palo Verde
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Absolutely no tax breaks of any kind for Stanford. Perhaps all of us who teach out of our homes should apply for an educational tax break, too. I wonder how that would go over? Not well, I imagine.
Also, learning that the Stanford Golf Course gets a tax break, is very disturbing. It's also dead wrong.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Just say NO to Stanford and let THEM alleviate the "hardship" on THEIR faculty by giving THEM a raise.
Let them start housing THEIR community on THEIR campus rather than buying up houses in town. With Research Park and their huge campus, it's not like they're lacking for room.
Their boundless arrogance and demands show they're NOT good neighbors. They threw all the patients of 100+ doctors and dentists into chaos during the pandemic when they abruptly and unexpectedly terminated their long-term leases because they got a huge donation to expand the Children's Hospital.
And trust them: their huge expansion won't add a single "net new" car trip to our already congested roads. Just another Stanford miracle.
Duveneck/St. Francis
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Another example of how cheap, cheap, cheap Stanford is. A great business tactic.
Stanford
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
I can understand how some Palo Alto residents might be against this tax measure but we must not lose fact that Stanford University made Palo Alto what is is today and not the other way around.
Leland Stanford put Palo Alto on the map and in the interests of higher education, let's not overlook the vast prestigeous contributions Stanford University has made to Palo Alto as a whole.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Wow. This defines chutzpah.
In the university town I grew up in, the private universities were not so land rich. Their faculties bought modest homes in town (my father-in-law was one of them) and paid their taxes. They were glad to do so. These educators valued education for all. They were welcome members of the school community, bringing their fair share of dollars and volunteer time to the table.
Stanford benefits handsomely from their ground leases. The community delivers high quality education to their tenants, contributing to the value of that land and those leases. Stanford should pay for what they are taking from the community's education system, not refuse to pay their fair share to poorly funded local public schools to further fatten their fancy schmancy private school endowment.
Wealthy Stanford's demonstrated attitude of entitlement and ambitious growth plans are rapidly becoming a liability for communities they touch...and for the education of children associated with the Stanford community and our communities. It makes me heartsick to see this. To nearby communities... Watch and learn. Your neighbor, Stanford, is not a friend.
Stanford has become the fabled rapaciously greedy dragon that protects its hoard, at any cost, even if it means destroying the communities around it. They have become a private, elite, self-serving institution that seems not to care about supporting the educations of the next generation in their own community. Interesting set of values there, Stanford administration. You are looking soul sick.
Southgate
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
As I read the article, "Stanford is not making an exemption claim for taxes paid by the faculty members who own the homes located on the leased land." So it is the university itself that wants to save on its own taxes (not individual faculty members) and not pay its fair share. Stanford faculty members have kids in PA schools yet the university wants an exemption. One more reason to resent the university (I say that as a Stanford grad and former staff member.) Bad move on Stanford's part!!!
Mountain View
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
When are we finally going to close the huge tax break for businesses deliberately created by Prop 13? That would be a boon to Palo Alto. When Prop 13 was passed, approx 50% property taxes were businesses, and 50% were homeowners, if I remember correctly. a few years ago, businesses were about 25%, and homeowners 75%. Why? Most businesses never sell their properties, or very rarely, so most of their tax assessment values can rise by only 2% per year. Business property should be reassessed to market value every 10 years, about the average time that homeowners own their houses. This based on old data, so it's quite possible that retired boomers have increased average time ownership time for homeowners.
Green Acres
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
What I gleaned from this story is that the County Assessor decided to change the long-time method of calculating taxes on these faculty-restricted houses to jack up the County's tax income. Seems logical that Stanford would seek to counteract that move, and not obviously unfair.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
"Leland Stanford put Palo Alto on the map and in the interests of higher education, let's not overlook the vast prestigeous contributions Stanford University has made to Palo Alto as a whole."
Are you at all aware of how furious many local Stanford grads and retiring faculty are at its newish arrogance a and and how many are boycotting reunions and cutting it out of their wills? When one hears totally mainstream respectable grads threatening to paintball Stanford's billboards boasting about how community-minded it is, one has to wonder.
Menlo Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The Robber Baron of old is as strong and greedy as ever.
Didn't they also get an exemption on the new housing on their property on ECR in MP?
College Terrace
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
AUDACIOUS. The County should continue to say no.