PUBLIC AGENDA: Fiber to the Premises study session; San Francisquito Creek bridge presentation

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 19.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss existing litigation, Charles Scrivner v. City of Palo Alto and the lawsuit from police officers over the Black Lives Matter mural. The council will then hold a study session with the Utilities Advisory Commission to discuss Fiber to the Premises, the proposed expansion of the municipal fiber system. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The rest of the meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to discuss the CalPERS pension annual valuation reports as of June 30, 2021. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE … The committee plans to hear an update on activities involving the VTA and Caltrain and to hear a presentation from Caltrain pertaining to the San Francisquito Creek bridge. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD … The board plans to discuss creation of a historic district for homes designed and built by Pedro de Lemos. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 751.