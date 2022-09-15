Arts

Rainbow House Art Show celebrates community leader's vision

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Work by the late artist, musician and community leader Norman Fontaine are seen at the 2021 Rainbow House Art Show. The show reflects Fontaine's vision for an inclusive, creative space. The second annual art show takes place Sept. 17. Courtesy Pamoja Magazine.

Saturday's forecast may be for sunny weather, but there will be a rainbow in East Palo Alto that day — one years in the making. The Rainbow House Art show, taking place Sept. 17, noon to 5 p.m., features works by local artists, music, food and vendors at Cooley Landing Park, 2100 Bay Road, East Palo Alto.

East Palo Alto artist and musician Norman Fontaine's legacy lives on in the art show, which marks its second anniversary this year. Though Fontaine died in 1987, his vision for an inclusive creative space, Rainbow House, is celebrated in the show, which features visual and performing artists.

Works on display will include photography, painting and ceramics, as well as never-before-seen works by Fontaine, according to a social media post from Pamoja Magazine, an organizer of the event.

Visitors can enjoy a diverse menu cooked up by local vendors, including Filipino and Mexican snacks.

Admission is free. For more information, visit Pamoja Magazine on Instagram or Facebook.

