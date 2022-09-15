Landlords push back against proposed rental registry

Protections for residential tenants have long been a hot topic in Palo Alto, where 46% of the residents are renters and where sky-high rents have contributed to what city leaders often refer to as a housing emergency.
But while the City Council agreed in February to expand some programs for renters, including one that makes more tenants eligible for relocation assistance, its members have struggled to reach consensus on more aggressive measures such as rental stabilization, which limits how much landlords can increase rent in a given year.
Council members did, however, agree at that time that the best way to get to decisions on rent stabilization and other potentially divisive topics would be to launch a rental registry that would track rental properties and keep track of evictions, rents, rent increases and other pertinent data.
On Tuesday, the city took its first step toward that endeavor when the council's Policy and Services Committee discussed the parameters of the new program and agreed by a 2-1 vote to apply it to every rental property, including single-family homes and accessory dwelling units. The committee reached the decision despite arguments by its dissenting member, council member Greg Tanaka, and some landlords that such a registry would prove too burdensome for landlords.
Committee Chair Greer Stone, himself a renter, made a case for the new registry by pointing at his personal experience. Earlier this year, numerous residents from his Midtown apartment building were evicted by the property owner, Spieker Companies. Stone said that had the registry existed at the time, the city would have been aware of the eviction proceedings and it may have acted quicker to assist the tenants.
"By the time the city was able to kind of react to it, so many tenants had been removed and many of them appeared to be either illegally removed or in a way that they weren't able to get some services," Stone said.
The creation of the registry program was also endorsed by the Planning and Transportation Commission, which reviewed a suite of policies on tenant protections earlier this year and named the registry as a top priority. The Tuesday discussion was the first in a series of public hearings that the council committee is scheduled to have on the program before it moves to the council for approval. Staff from the Department of Planning and Development Services hope to have the registry in place by the end of 2023.
Palo Alto is hardly the only city to seek more information about its renters. East Palo Alto, Mountain View, Berkeley, Alameda and San Francisco are among the cities in the region that already have rental survey programs, while Oakland is preparing to launch one this year, according to data compiled by [email protected], a nonprofit that advocates for more housing.
The proposed registry has seen some modification since it was first proposed. Initially focused on cost-burdened residents in apartment buildings, the program has been expanded to also include accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and single-family homes that are being rented out. Planning Director Jonathan Lait said the additional components were included to help "inform other policy discussions that would go above and beyond the cost-burdened groups." This would include information on how accessory dwelling units are being used and whether these dwellings could potentially qualify as "affordable housing" in the context of regional housing mandates.
"We have a pretty good record of multifamily buildings that we can find out pretty easily, but there's probably a number of ADUs we don't know about," Lait said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Palo Alto had about 11,423 rental units in 2020. Of those, about 20.9% are located in properties with 50 or more units and 25.3% are single-family homes. The remainder are located in smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, triplexes, attachments to homes and mobile homes.
Not everyone, however, is thrilled about the new program. Anil Babbar, senior vice president of local public affairs for the California Apartment Association, argued at Tuesday's meeting that the new registry would be burdensome and costly to administer and that it would violate the privacy of tenants and landlords.
"This rent data is very competitive information, and neighboring buildings would love to know what the neighboring rents are for in-place tenants given this tight and competitive rental market," Babbar said.
Marcus Wood, property manager at Hohbach Property, also opposed the program and suggested that the city doesn't know what problem it's trying to solve.
"Do we think landlords are going to be evil and gouge people? I don't think it's in any landlord's interests. They want to keep tenants and they want to collect rent," Wood said.
Tanaka concurred with the critics and argued that the new survey program would create "rigorous" compliance issues that would require landlords to hire staff to fulfill the requirements and to pass down the costs of the compliance work to tenants. Some landlords, he suggested, may opt to simply stop renting out their rooms or apartments because of the survey requirements.
"I didn't think we'd do something so heavy-handed," Tanaka said.
But Stone and council member Alison Cormack both voted to support the program, with Cormack also suggesting that planning staff return with suggestions about how the registry data will be used.
"We don't know what we don't know," Cormack said. "And I think we really have to move from personal experiences to understanding what is happening more broadly in the community. And I think this is one way that we're going to do this."
Comments
Registered user
Green Acres
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Will this survey also categorize short-term rentals like AirBnBs? There's some evidence that such rentals are depleting listings from the more traditional longer-term rental market.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This measure is a step in the right direction as it will require additional documentation pertaining to any Unlawful Detainer petitions (eviction proceedings) filed by landlords against tenants.
It will also force eviction attorneys to scrutinize all of the facts prior to accepting an eviction case on behalf of a landlord.
As a former evictee with legitimate grounds for not leaving the premise, it became clearly obvious that the presiding judge favored the landlords in nearly 95% of the cases.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Of course landlords will push back against a rental registry. Impose another administrative burden with no tangible benefits. If the city believes this information will help tenants, then collect the data from the tenants. Problem solved?
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I see a lot of problems with this when it comes to defining rental properties by private individuals.
What about adult children living at home?
What about seniors/grandparents/inlaws and other types of 3 generational households.
What about the many ADUs being built and who will live in them, family members, or AirBnB style college lets.
What about a single senior renting out a room in return for light housework or care.
What about those that allow others to use their home address for Palo Alto residency purposes.
What about house shares where the owner shares the house to help pay the mortgage.
All these are valid questions since most of us know where these types of living situations are taking place around town. On top of that, it sounds very like a database of Big Brother.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
"Council members did, however, agree at that time that the best way to get to decisions on rent stabilization and other potentially divisive topics would be to launch a rental registry that would track rental properties and keep track of evictions, rents, rent increases and other pertinent data."
Didn't we hear much the same thing about creating a Business Registry to track the number of employees, new hires and other pertinent data so the city could administer parking programs, figure out who qualifies for "affordable" housing and, most important, administer a Business Tax?
The city never got the simpler Business Registry up and running. Why should the Renter's Registry be different?
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
This is government over-reach at it's finest. And certainly an invasion of privacy.
How will the information in this registry be protected? Who will have access to it?
I agree with the quote from Marcus Wood in the article. What problem is this trying to solve exactly?
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The City of Palo Alto was suppose to do this 20 years ago. The landlords were not cooperating then.
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Agree with Jerry. The city must protect this extremely sensitive data, control access , and ensure data compliance. Because there are multiple data regulations covering tenants and owners eg EU, Canada, the city will have to hire expensive enterprise architect and legal advisors — will be interested to see how much this latest boondoggle costs taxpayers.
Registered user
Community Center
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
More and more Palo Alto is turning socialist. What happened to the free market?
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The City website says "City Municipal Code Chapter 9.72, Title 9 requires all landlords to register their rental property with the City of Palo Alto."
Web Link
Registered user
Barron Park
55 minutes ago
Registered user
55 minutes ago
More condo conversions could resolve this issue as there would be fewer apartment rental issues to dispute.
And the same strategy would be feasible with duplexes and triplexes.
The proposed rental registry would then be smaller and easier to manage.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
37 minutes ago
Registered user
37 minutes ago
@PinkDolphin, yes that's correct. The current code requires rental registration. But I understand that compliance is very low right now. Perhaps because there's no penalty and no way for the City to legally find out which units are being rented, unless it's obvious (apartment buildings).
Which brings up another point. The Staff Report from Tuesday's Council meeting strongly suggests that landlords and/or tenants would have to pay a "cost recovery fee" for the new program, if implemented. So landlands would have to pay a fee to sign up for a program that they receive no benefit whatsoever from? That's completely nuts.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
28 minutes ago
Registered user
28 minutes ago
Given all the empty storefronts where long-time business tenants have been forced out and the landlords wouldn't lower their rents during the pandemic, I'd like to see businesses included. It wouldn't be too tough to implement; one only has to drive around and see all the empty storefronts that are still sitting empty.