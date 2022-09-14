Where the City Council candidates stand on Palo Alto's future

Palo Alto will continue to have what makes it special — its intellectual curiosity and diversity of thought, its culture of innovation, its beauty, its commitment to education, its commitment to preservation of the environment such as the Baylands, and its standing as a climate leader.

In 2050, Palo Alto will be a vibrant and diverse city where longtime residents and newcomers alike feel lucky to live, are able to buy homes, walk or ride bikes to nearby parks, shops or restaurants, go to the library, feel safe, appreciate public art, and enjoy a world class public school education.

The candidates' answers on all these topics will be published as separate articles, one per day, through Sept. 19. Here's what they had to say to the following question: What is your vision of what it will be like to live in Palo Alto in 2050? What will be different? What will be preserved? How will the City Council go about establishing the direction for this vision during your term if you are elected?

To assist local voters in their decision at the ballot box, the Weekly asked this year's seven City Council candidates to fill out questionnaires about their qualifications , vision for the city and priorities if elected. They also explained where they stand on housing, climate change, rail crossings and policing and crime, among other topics.

Palo Alto will be more economically and ethnically diverse than it is today. I see attractive residential neighborhoods such as exist today co-existing with denser additional housing that has been built close to public transit and in what is now the Stanford Research Park.

In 2050, Palo Alto will be denser and fully electrified and will make use of reclaimed water for all non-potable — and possibly potable — needs. Ideally, desalinization will also be used.

Through my work on the Comprehensive Plan, I heard from many Palo Alto residents about their visions of a future Palo Alto. Ideally, life in Palo Alto in 2050 will be as attractive to its residents as it is today and Palo Alto will continue to draw people from all over the world because of its great schools, parks and open spaces, lively retail areas, access to Stanford, and world-class urban canopy. However, the city will need to have more transportation options than it does today — this may be existing forms of public transportation — or it may be entirely new modes such as electric vans.

The decisions we make in the next few years will determine whether we live into this vision. Many of these changes take time, such as building housing and constructing grade separations for our train crossings. The impact of climate change is rapidly becoming irreversible. These things can't wait. If elected, I will strive to act thoughtfully, but swiftly, to see my vision for Palo Alto become a reality.

By 2050, Palo Alto will have housing that is accessible to a diversity of income levels. Palo Alto will have improved and greener transportation systems, including rail crossings. It will have enhanced its stature as a climate leader, continuing to lead the pack with adoption of electric vehicles and other green technology, and will have a full array of city services that meet the needs of all of its residents, new and longtime, young and old, of all races, ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations.

Climate change will have slowed. Use of natural gas will be massively reduced. EV charging stations will be easily accessible and low-cost for drivers. There will be far greater use of bikes, shuttles, and other non-SOV mobility modes facilitated by new multi-modal infrastructure.

Brazen crime and police use of force will be rare. Our public safety staff will be bigger, with a different personnel mix (such as staff for mental health services) and more diverse. The vision is that all people will feel safe calling the police department for help. And all people will feel safer on the streets and in their homes than they do right now.

We will have succeeded in building homes for our needs. Most importantly, we will have lots of new below-market-rate homes. This vision will result in having police officers and teachers living next door to us instead of making insane commutes to get here. Our new residents will be younger and more diverse.

By 2050, Palo Alto should have a modern electric grid that is able to handle the increased load of homes and businesses converted to electric power. We need to upgrade our electric equipment and underground our electric lines. We should use the opportunity, while each street is torn up, to install fiber, and remove gas lines. We should tap into federal funds to subsidize electric appliances. By 2050 neighborhoods will have an upgrade with reliable power, cheap and secure internet, and improved indoor air quality.

Palo Alto should create several specific area plans that spell out the city's vision for a mix of affordable and market rate housing development, that includes green space, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and access to amenities. The city should create streamlined processes that guide developers to build what we need, while giving them predictability so they can move forward effectively.

Here's what I'd like to see in Palo Alto in 2050. We will have enough housing at all income levels, so that renters and owners alike have options. We will have abundant green space, well maintained parks, plazas and play spaces, and safe bicycle and pedestrian paths. All neighborhoods will enjoy close access to amenities like grocery stores. Our libraries, community centers, and pool will have excellent operations and open hours. Our public schools will be thriving, full of children and teachers from the community.

We don't have to reinvent the wheel to get there. Our neighbors in Mountain View and Redwood City revitalized their downtowns and El Camino with specific and precise plans, and I would explore doing the same while learning from their wins and losses. I also draw inspiration from childhood years spent in Reston, Virginia — one of the original "planned communities" of the 1960s — which featured walkability, multi-use and multi-family residential zoning, green space, access to transit, and diversity. Reston is still going strong with a population similar in size to

We must begin by embracing that Palo Alto is indeed a city, not a quaint village or town. We would never want to be a Manhattan or a San Francisco, but we do need a dynamic interplay between commerce, residents, schools, and amenities, facilitated by transit, all in the context of a livable ecology. A place where a diverse group of people work, live, and do their part to support the ecosystem.

I envision a Palo Alto of 2050 that continues to be the nexus of academia and innovation, expands to support more residents, thoughtfully maintains its unique character, all in the context of a changing ecological climate. A place where residents embrace a collective commitment to each other and to doing what's best for "all of us." A city which so magnificently adapts to present challenges that we shine a light for other municipalities to follow.

The challenges we face as a nation, a planet, and a people should cause all of us to be concerned for ourselves and future generations. I'm running for Council because I'm convinced that much can be done at the city level to sustain a good quality of life for all.

The increased population of 2050 — though mainly working from home — will still need to get around. The transportation changes won't all be over land either. Drones will fill the skies as urban transportation and hovering warehouses deliver packages supported by pick-up centers, replacing much of the retail of today.

Here is my vision of what life might be like in 2050: we are definitely going to preserve the character of Palo Alto and maintain our open spaces, but Artificial Intelligence will be a general and inseparable part of life. AI-based robots can read text, charts, and faces/emotions better than humans and are permeating all aspects of various industries and are beginning to become companions to not only the elderly, but really anyone.

In 2050, Palo Alto will be a vibrant city with a strong sense of community and a diverse population. The city will continue to be known for innovation and residents will enjoy a high quality of life. There will be plenty of green space and parks, and the city will be pedestrian and bike-friendly.

Our values and amenities will be preserved as will our distinctive neighborhood identities. We will retain our welcoming attitude toward others, our family-friendly community, our parks and canopy and high-quality schools. We will continue to have the innovation and commitment to improve our city that is already so wonderful.

Where the City Council candidates stand on Palo Alto's future

Contenders describe what life could look like in 2050