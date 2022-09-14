Menlo Park police seize firearms, drugs and fireworks following search of East Palo Alto home

Menlo Park police took four people into custody Monday following a search of an East Palo Alto home that allegedly had firearms, narcotics, marijuana, counterfeit currency and fireworks.

Police said in a statement that officers spotted a "person of interest" — currently on parole and known from prior law enforcement action — sitting in a vehicle outside of a house on the 100 block of Donohoe Street on the morning of Sept. 12. Police said they were aware that one person in the home had an outstanding arrest warrant for weapons and narcotics-related offenses.

After the occupant of the vehicle entered the home, officers searched the residence and found firearms, narcotics, marijuana, counterfeit currency and fireworks, according to police. The person of interest was found hiding in the basement, and a "female juvenile runaway" in the home was found and reunited with her mother, police said.

Two East Palo Alto residents, ages 25 and 20, were arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale; possession of marijuana for sale; possession of dangerous fireworks; possession of counterfeit items and conspiracy to commit a crime. A third resident, 29, was issued a citation for unlawful storage of firearms.

A 19-year-old transient was also arrested and booked into county jail for an outstanding warrant.