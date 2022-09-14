CalMatters 2022 general election Vote Guide makes nonpartisan information accessible to all Californians

CalMatters' fall 2022 Voter Guide has debuted ahead of election day to be a nonpartisan resource for all Californians.

The guide is central to the nonprofit newsroom's mission to be a vital resource for state residents who need trusted information to be active participants in our democracy.

This comes in the footsteps of award-winning guides in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The last general election voter guide amassed more than 10 million views from the public.

"You've got important decisions to make about the future of California," said CalMatters editor Dave Lesher. "This guide is designed to help you with trustworthy information from expert journalists about the people, the politics and the policies at stake in this election."

Here are some highlights of our fall guide: