Woman arrested for allegedly attacking men with wine bottle, robbing one

Palo Alto police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third.
Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. A 31-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained her near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday in a statement.
Police say three men in their 20s were unloading a vehicle in the parking lot when the woman approached and began yelling at them. The men later said they didn't know her. She allegedly became increasingly aggressive, and then attacked them with an empty wine bottle, striking two of the men multiple times on the back and arms with the bottle, which did not break.
As the third man called police, the woman allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker that belonged to him, then dropped the bottle and walked away.
One of the men suffered a minor abrasion to his arm but declined medical attention. Police said they found the speaker in the woman's possession and returned it to the owner.
Police booked the 31-year-old into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, both of which are felonies.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Hello reporter or editor:
Please clarify if this crime occurred at the “safe parking” lot instituted by the City of Palo Alto at the Baylands Athletic Center on Geng Rd.
We would like to know:
What was the businesss of these persons being there?
Why were three men unloading a vehicle in the parking lot?
The suspect allegedly stole their Bluetooth speaker -
What activities were occurring at this location?
Thank you for providing these important details.