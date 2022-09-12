Woman arrested for allegedly attacking men with wine bottle, robbing one

Palo Alto police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third.

Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. A 31-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained her near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday in a statement.

Police say three men in their 20s were unloading a vehicle in the parking lot when the woman approached and began yelling at them. The men later said they didn't know her. She allegedly became increasingly aggressive, and then attacked them with an empty wine bottle, striking two of the men multiple times on the back and arms with the bottle, which did not break.

As the third man called police, the woman allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker that belonged to him, then dropped the bottle and walked away.

One of the men suffered a minor abrasion to his arm but declined medical attention. Police said they found the speaker in the woman's possession and returned it to the owner.