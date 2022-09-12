Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers

A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city's Utilities Department.

A car crashed into a utility pole near an off-ramp from U.S. Highway 101 to Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto on Sept. 11, 2022. Courtesy Catherine Elvert/Palo Alto Utilities. A utility pole that came down after a car crash near an off-ramp from U.S. Highway 101 to Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto sits on a tow truck on Sept. 11, 2022. Courtesy Catherine Elvert/Palo Alto Utilities.

The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.

Most of the affected customers had power restored at around 7 a.m., except for 50 customers near Edgewood Plaza, who remained without service until 4:50 p.m., Elvert said.

A Palo Alto Utilities crew sent to the scene made emergency repairs on site, she said. As they worked, officers from the California Highway Patrol and Palo Alto's traffic control directed motorists and pedestrians to safely move through the area.

Sunday's power disruption was the fourth major outage in the city in less than a week. On Sept. 3, there were 4,462 customers in the city's southern end who lost power around 10:30 p.m. due to a bad transformer and cable. Another outage affected 1,700 customers in the Midtown, Old Palo Alto and Industrial Park neighborhoods for about 30 minutes on the evening of Sept. 4. In a statement the next day, the city said the interruption was made in error. The city was asked to cut off service by the Northern California Power Agency, but officials later learned that an agency dispatcher misunderstood a directive from the state's grid operator. On Wednesday morning, a squirrel that made contact with an underground line led to an outage for 4,462 customers downtown.