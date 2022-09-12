Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers

A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city's Utilities Department.
The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
Most of the affected customers had power restored at around 7 a.m., except for 50 customers near Edgewood Plaza, who remained without service until 4:50 p.m., Elvert said.
A Palo Alto Utilities crew sent to the scene made emergency repairs on site, she said. As they worked, officers from the California Highway Patrol and Palo Alto's traffic control directed motorists and pedestrians to safely move through the area.
Sunday's power disruption was the fourth major outage in the city in less than a week. On Sept. 3, there were 4,462 customers in the city's southern end who lost power around 10:30 p.m. due to a bad transformer and cable. Another outage affected 1,700 customers in the Midtown, Old Palo Alto and Industrial Park neighborhoods for about 30 minutes on the evening of Sept. 4. In a statement the next day, the city said the interruption was made in error. The city was asked to cut off service by the Northern California Power Agency, but officials later learned that an agency dispatcher misunderstood a directive from the state's grid operator. On Wednesday morning, a squirrel that made contact with an underground line led to an outage for 4,462 customers downtown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Thank you for the information. I hope that nobody was hurt, but a single car collision with a pole early on a Sunday morning causes speculation and questions, but pleased that it seems nobody was seriously hurt.
The work appeared to be going on for many hours according to witnesses driving by.
We have had 4 outages in 7 days. One was a mistake. The other three needed emergency repair. I can't help wondering how much these cost to repair, particularly with the need for emergency linemen to be on call 24/7. Do these emergency repairs ever get cost analysis per outage? Does a squirrel invading an underground line cost more than a transformer repair? And the cost of replacing a pole must be even more expensive!
Can anyone look into the cost of these outages to the City? The cost of the outages to individual homes are another issue which probably can't be figured en masse.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Our utilities department is spending a lot of time and money working on another broadband fiber system. This is unnecessary activity since two large companies are already supplying such services. It also represents a substantial financial risk. Perhaps the city is losing focus on many responsibilities such as running our electrical grid as well as numerous other obligations.