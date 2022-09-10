Around Town: Debbie Chinn named next executive director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

In the latest Around Town column, news about TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's new leader, Debbie Chinn, and Michael McFaul, director of Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute, who was recently honored by Ukraine.

IN THE LIMELIGHT ... TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has found a new executive director in Debbie Chinn, who will officially begin her new role on Nov. 15. The theater company, which puts on shows in Palo Alto and Mountain View, announced the leadership change on Aug. 24.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we welcome Debbie's infectious enthusiasm and energy as she returns to regional theatre at this crucial time in our history," board chair Holly Ward said in a statement.

Chinn, who has lived in the Bay Area since the early 1990s, enters the role with leadership experience from a variety of organizations, including Anna Deavere Smith Projects, Opera Parallele, Carmel Bach Festival, California Shakespeare Theater, Center Stage in Baltimore and the Shakespeare Theater in New Jersey. She serves on the boards of the Playwrights Foundation, San Francisco Community Music Center and Chinese Cultural Center of San Francisco.

"This is an exhilarating moment for all of us in the arts industry as we come together to design a whole new model for what it means to be a regional theater and a meaningful member of the communities that we serve," Chinn said in a statement.