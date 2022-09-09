News

Simitian brings back 'sidewalk office hours' to local farmers markets

Community members have multiple opportunities for informal conversations with county supervisor

by Emily Margaretten / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 9, 2022, 9:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A weekly customer, Nicole Healy, center, looks for peppers at Borba Farms booth during the Palo Alto Farmers Market. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian's "sidewalk office hours" are returning to local farmers markets this fall, offering community members the opportunity to speak with him about their concerns and ask questions.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. Courtesy Joe Simitian's office.

"No one needs an appointment," Simitian said. Ease of access is a reason why Simitian chose farmers markets to connect with his constituents. "They're easy to find and everybody knows where they are," Simitian said. People tend to be in a good mood when they go to farmers markets too, he added.

Along with accessibility, Simitian also values accountability. "Sidewalk office hours are just one more way to make sure that my office and I are listening," he said.

This fall's office hours cover seven different locations and kicked off on Sept. 8 in Mountain View. Eleven sidewalk office hours are scheduled through Oct. 9. The fall schedule is listed below and can also be found at district5.sccgov.org.

Palo Alto Farmers' Market

California Avenue at El Camino Real

Sunday, Sept. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, 9:30-11 a.m.

Cupertino Farmers' Market

De Anza College, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon-1 p.m.

Downtown Los Altos Farmers' Market

200 State St.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m.

Saratoga Farmers' Market

West Valley Community College, 14000 Fruitvale Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10-11 a.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, 10-11 a.m.

Los Gatos Certified Farmers' Market

Town Park Plaza, Main Street and North Santa Cruz Avenue

Sunday, Sept. 18, 10-11 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, noon-1 p.m.

San Jose Farmers Market

Princeton Plaza, 1375 Blossom Hill Road

Sunday, Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m.

Mountain View Farmers' Market

California Street and Bryant Street

Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-1 p.m.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.