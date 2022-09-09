Simitian brings back 'sidewalk office hours' to local farmers markets

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian's "sidewalk office hours" are returning to local farmers markets this fall, offering community members the opportunity to speak with him about their concerns and ask questions.

"No one needs an appointment," Simitian said. Ease of access is a reason why Simitian chose farmers markets to connect with his constituents. "They're easy to find and everybody knows where they are," Simitian said. People tend to be in a good mood when they go to farmers markets too, he added.

Along with accessibility, Simitian also values accountability. "Sidewalk office hours are just one more way to make sure that my office and I are listening," he said.

This fall's office hours cover seven different locations and kicked off on Sept. 8 in Mountain View. Eleven sidewalk office hours are scheduled through Oct. 9. The fall schedule is listed below and can also be found at district5.sccgov.org.

Palo Alto Farmers' Market