PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on proposed water treatment facilities, special education support

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 12.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold study sessions to discuss proposed water treatment facilities at the former Los Altos Treatment Plant site at 1237 San Antonio Road; a proposal to build 20 residences at 70 Encina Ave.; and a plan to build 67 residences at 4333 and 4345 El Camino Real. The council also will adopt an ordinance approving the police department's military use policy under AB 481. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to meet in a closed session at 5 p.m. It will then hold a public hearing on sufficiency of instructional materials, get a budget update, discuss 2022 Early Literacy CAASPP data and discuss special education support organization and support systems. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the creation of a rental survey program and drafting of a values statement for the City Council. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Utilities Department's cross bore verification projects, the city's electric vehicle programs, and a memo from commissioners Johnston, Metz and Smith pertaining to implementation of Fiber to the Premises. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.