Our favorite summer sips: Mocktails and tiki time

We have accumulated a large selection of rums, liqueurs, mixers, and mugs since starting our tiki adventure, but to get started you really don't need much — just a taste for delicious drinks and willingness to have fun. Below are three of our current favorite tiki recipes in order of effort. Give them a try or give them your own spin. Either way, enjoy tiki time and cheers!

For me, the best part of tiki is that it doesn't take itself too seriously. Sure, it's cool to make a flawless martini or a perfectly measured Manhattan, but there is something indulgent and fun about taking your loose interpretation of a Zombie and throwing it into a mug that looks like a zombie.

"Tiki time!" has been a frequent call between my wife and me for the better part of the last two years. Sometimes it means seeking out one of the many incredible Bay Area tiki institutions, but more often than not it means experimenting with our own tiki recipes at home. Tiki drinks offer a fun and low-effort bit of escapism that has been especially needed during the isolation of the pandemic.

The Peninsula Foodist is asking our staff and contributors to share what they've been eating and drinking lately. Digital content associate Stephanie Gerson shares her newfound love for mocktails, while freelance photographer Devin Roberts delves into his appreciation of sharing tiki drinks with his wife.

Devin Roberts and his wife have enjoyed checking out Bay Area tiki bars, which has inspired them to collect an assortment of mugs for homemade drinks. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Having a selection of rums and mugs on hand for homemade tiki drinks adds to the fun of making them. Photo by Devin Roberts.

To make an alcohol-free mint mojito, muddle mint leaves and fresh lime pieces at the bottom of a glass. Add ice, equal parts Health-Ade mint mojito mixer and sparkling water or club soda and garnish with a sprig of mint.

To make a zero-proof Moscow mule, simply combine half a bottle of the Saint Ivy seltzer, lime juice and 2 ounces of club soda or tonic water. Pour the mixture over ice into a copper mug and garnish with a lime slice and fresh ginger, if you're feeling fancy.

A trip to the Humble Sea Brewing Co. in Felton sparked my interest in mocktails. I appreciated that a restaurant known for their beer still included delicious non-alcoholic options on the menu. Whatever your reason may be for ordering a mocktail — you're underage, don't drink or you're the designated driver — I'm challenging the idea that non-alcoholic beverages have to be boring.

I'm Stephanie, a college student at University of California, Santa Barbara and a co-editor of the food section for its student publication, the Daily Nexus. I'm also a self-proclaimed beverage enthusiast; you can always find me with a kombucha, a probiotic soda or an iced coffee in hand. Sometimes all three at once.

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled glass and garnish.

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Our favorite summer sips: Mocktails and tiki time

Staff and contributors share recipes