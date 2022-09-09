Goodbye, Columbus Day? Palo Alto debates holiday's complex legacy

They wanted to celebrate holidays, not debate them.
But as Palo Alto officials prepare to adopt policies to formally recognize Juneteenth, Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day and to commemorate days of remembrance for the Holocaust and Armenian genocide, they are running into a thorny question: What should they call the second Monday in October?
That question prompted some head-scratching in March among members of the City Council, who ultimately opted to punt it to the city's Human Relations Commission. Last month, the commission similarly split over the question and agreed to resume the discussion this month.
Just about everyone at City Hall agrees that the day that was once universally known as Columbus Day should recognize indigenous people and be officially referred to as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The question that council members and commissioners are sparring over is whether the old name should stay or go.
Council member Tom DuBois is firmly in the former camp. DuBois, a descendant from Italian immigrants, recalled the discrimination that early Italian immigrants suffered in the United States. Perhaps the most gruesome examples of this took place in March 1891, when 11 Italian Americans were pulled out of jail and lynched in New Orleans.
DuBois suggested retaining Columbus Day while also recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day on the same day.
"I think we should recognize that Columbus Day is really an American holiday," DuBois said. "It's really an Italian Immigrant Day. Italian immigrants clamor to be recognized and for some of these past wrongs to be righted."
Such an approach is not unprecedented. Last October, U.S. President Joe Biden became the first to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day with a proclamation. He also, however, released a separate proclamation commemorating Columbus Day and praising the "millions of Italian Americans (who) continue to enrich our country's traditions and culture and make lasting contributions to our nation." The proclamation also cites, however, the "painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities."
"It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to light, and we do all we can to address them," the federal proclamation states.
Not everyone believes that the Italian explorer should be honored on the same day as America's original residents, many of whom were subjugated or killed after Columbus' discovery. Council member Greer Stone, who teaches history, noted that the city is about to start commemorating remembrance days for the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide. Keeping Columbus Day wouldn't be inclusive, he argued, so much as hypocritical.
"It was after Columbus arrived in 1492, 90% of indigenous population in the Americas — that's 55 million people — were killed through either violent means, through murder, or through disease that was intentionally spread by Columbus and subsequent explorers," Stone said at the March meeting. "I think those two ideas are very conflicting. It appears hypocritical to have them in the same motion."
The council ultimately asked the Human Relations Commission to consider the question, which it did at its Aug. 11 meeting. Commissioner Adriana Eberle pointed to the Palo Alto Unified School District, which only recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day and suggested that the city do the same.
"It doesn't feel right to me to recommend Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day," Eberle said at the Aug. 11 meeting. "Given the history of this country, it's overdue to recognize Indigenous People's day."
The other two commissioners present, Michelle Kraus and Daryl Savage, favored the Biden approach of recognizing both holidays, though all three members agreed to discuss the issue again at the Sept. 8 meeting, where they were also set to consider the best ways to mark the holidays proposed by the council.
In the meantime, city staff is recommending keeping both Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day, a recommendation that the council is scheduled to adopt on the "consent calendar" at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The council and the commission are still trying to figure out what exactly will occur on the new holidays. The commission is putting together a list of options for commemorating these days, which includes opportunities for public services, ceremonies to celebrate events and bring awareness to social issues and official commemorations of certain days or months to mark significant events or recognize individuals and affinity groups.
Mayor Pat Burt and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou, who earlier this year co-authored a memo urging the city to recognize more holidays, suggested that doing so would help promote racial equity and support the city's educational efforts. Kou emphasized the importance of officially marking Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19 and which celebrates the emancipation of Black people from slavery, and of Indigenous Peoples' Day.
"The Ohlone people's story is one of survival rather than victimhood," Kou said. "And we're all guests on ancestral, aboriginal Ohlone land. We should celebrate it and acknowledge those who were here before."
Burt recommended another alternative: adding Indigenous People's Day and rebranding Columbus Day to Italian Heritage Day to address DuBois' concerns.
The council also agreed that the city should recognize May as the Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and that it should celebrate Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day, a March 31 holiday that would pay homage to two leaders of United Farm Workers and their efforts to promote economic justice and civil rights.
Burt strongly supported having the city do more to celebrate Chavez and Huerta, noting that Huerta visited Palo Alto a decade ago to speak at City Hall plaza.
"I think this really gives us an opportunity to have ongoing education and celebration and respect for the contribution of the diverse groups that have built our democracy and who have challenged and continued to challenge us to live up to our ideals," Burt said.
Comments
Registered user
College Terrace
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Woke, woke, woke.
Keep Columbus Day.
Columbus and crew intentionally killed indigenous people via passing disease? Can Greer Stone provide a few citations to back up that assertion?
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Let's honor America's history. You lost the land, lost the battles. This happens. Revisionist history is not the truth. At one time or another, each of us has found ourselves in a minority role where we have dealt with inequality and loss. This should be a time to remember and teach what took place centuries ago, not a time to re-write it.
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
History is history. Leave it alone.
All this tinkering just stirs the pot.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Power outages, rampant crime and rising cost and this is what is priority for council?
It's all a diversion and keep Columbus day to honor the Italian heritage and create another paid holiday the unions will lap it up!
Registered user
Los Altos Hills
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Wow, so far the comments are beyond disappointing.
We are on indigenous lands. A horrific genocide occurred here where 90% of a native population was brutally wiped out and then forced to submit to barbaric colonial ways. Then on top of that, THEIR entire history was burned, wiped, erased and forgotten... but people still think we should honor the colonizers and forget the Indigenous. The small population that was left of the natives was then forced to live in "boarding schools" across America to help further destroy and erase their cultures, traditions and languages. Stop gaslighting the Indigenous peoples and stop continue to steal their humanity. Decolonization of this land is LONG overdue and at this point, we better ask ourselves which side of history do we want to be on?
The truth about what happened in the Americas is coming out and people are recognizing the horrific background of what built the US. Renaming a day to honor the original peoples of this land should not be a debate.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue and he landed in the United States. That is history. the American Indian got the worst of it, and look what happened when the Spaniards landed in Mexico; that is also history. We cannot do anything about history. It is Columbus Day. Let it alone.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I wish that our City Council would do what it was elected to do and is in its purview. Local government should focus on infrastructure, local crime and safety, libraries, and utilities.
This discussion wastes Council time and effort.
Instead the Council should be focused on our electric grid and how it will function once all the electric stoves, electric heaters and electric cars are plugged in. Focus on our libraries and keeping them open more hours. Do something about the inefficiencies at City Hall. Do something about the pension fiasco. And please, stop virtue signaling to the public.
Registered user
Los Altos Hills
40 minutes ago
Registered user
40 minutes ago
@green gables - Oh and what about the history of what happened to the natives here? Seems like you only want to hear one side of the story and erase all the rest. Attempting to further gaslight and silence the Indigenous peoples is contributing to their genocide. All of you saying there are BETTER things to spend time on than the actual natives on this land should be ashamed of yourselves! You don't want to face the truth and prefer to write your own narrative. Not anymore. Colonization and white supremacy has no place on this land.