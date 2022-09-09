Goodbye, Columbus Day? Palo Alto debates holiday's complex legacy

Council member Tom DuBois is firmly in the former camp. DuBois, a descendant from Italian immigrants, recalled the discrimination that early Italian immigrants suffered in the United States. Perhaps the most gruesome examples of this took place in March 1891, when 11 Italian Americans were pulled out of jail and lynched in New Orleans.

Just about everyone at City Hall agrees that the day that was once universally known as Columbus Day should recognize indigenous people and be officially referred to as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The question that council members and commissioners are sparring over is whether the old name should stay or go.

That question prompted some head-scratching in March among members of the City Council, who ultimately opted to punt it to the city's Human Relations Commission. Last month, the commission similarly split over the question and agreed to resume the discussion this month.

But as Palo Alto officials prepare to adopt policies to formally recognize Juneteenth, Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day and to commemorate days of remembrance for the Holocaust and Armenian genocide, they are running into a thorny question: What should they call the second Monday in October?

Not everyone believes that the Italian explorer should be honored on the same day as America's original residents, many of whom were subjugated or killed after Columbus' discovery. Council member Greer Stone, who teaches history, noted that the city is about to start commemorating remembrance days for the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide. Keeping Columbus Day wouldn't be inclusive, he argued, so much as hypocritical.

"It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to light, and we do all we can to address them," the federal proclamation states.

Such an approach is not unprecedented. Last October, U.S. President Joe Biden became the first to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day with a proclamation . He also, however, released a separate proclamation commemorating Columbus Day and praising the "millions of Italian Americans (who) continue to enrich our country's traditions and culture and make lasting contributions to our nation." The proclamation also cites, however, the "painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities."

"I think we should recognize that Columbus Day is really an American holiday," DuBois said. "It's really an Italian Immigrant Day. Italian immigrants clamor to be recognized and for some of these past wrongs to be righted."

In the meantime, city staff is recommending keeping both Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day, a recommendation that the council is scheduled to adopt on the "consent calendar" at its Sept. 12 meeting.

The other two commissioners present, Michelle Kraus and Daryl Savage, favored the Biden approach of recognizing both holidays, though all three members agreed to discuss the issue again at the Sept. 8 meeting, where they were also set to consider the best ways to mark the holidays proposed by the council.

"It doesn't feel right to me to recommend Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day," Eberle said at the Aug. 11 meeting. "Given the history of this country, it's overdue to recognize Indigenous People's day."

The council ultimately asked the Human Relations Commission to consider the question, which it did at its Aug. 11 meeting. Commissioner Adriana Eberle pointed to the Palo Alto Unified School District, which only recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day and suggested that the city do the same.

"It was after Columbus arrived in 1492, 90% of indigenous population in the Americas — that's 55 million people — were killed through either violent means, through murder, or through disease that was intentionally spread by Columbus and subsequent explorers," Stone said at the March meeting. "I think those two ideas are very conflicting. It appears hypocritical to have them in the same motion."

"I think this really gives us an opportunity to have ongoing education and celebration and respect for the contribution of the diverse groups that have built our democracy and who have challenged and continued to challenge us to live up to our ideals," Burt said.

The council also agreed that the city should recognize May as the Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and that it should celebrate Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day, a March 31 holiday that would pay homage to two leaders of United Farm Workers and their efforts to promote economic justice and civil rights.

"The Ohlone people's story is one of survival rather than victimhood," Kou said. "And we're all guests on ancestral, aboriginal Ohlone land. We should celebrate it and acknowledge those who were here before."

Mayor Pat Burt and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou, who earlier this year co-authored a memo urging the city to recognize more holidays, suggested that doing so would help promote racial equity and support the city's educational efforts. Kou emphasized the importance of officially marking Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19 and which celebrates the emancipation of Black people from slavery, and of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The council and the commission are still trying to figure out what exactly will occur on the new holidays. The commission is putting together a list of options for commemorating these days, which includes opportunities for public services, ceremonies to celebrate events and bring awareness to social issues and official commemorations of certain days or months to mark significant events or recognize individuals and affinity groups.

Goodbye, Columbus Day? Palo Alto debates holiday's complex legacy

As city prepares to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 10, council members consider whether to also retain holiday's original meaning