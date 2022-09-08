Arts

Raising the barre: Dance school marks 75th anniversary

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 8, 2022, 2:31 pm
Menlo Park Academy of Dance performers Sarah Dorosin and Rebecca Trockel perform during Menlo Park's state of the city address, held downtown on Nov. 13, 2014. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

Throughout its 75 years, the Menlo Park Academy of Dance has always stayed on point — and en pointe. The academy, which is now the official school for Peninsula professional company Menlowe Ballet, marks its 75th anniversary this weekend with a community celebration.

The party takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, noon to 3 p.m. outside the academy's studios at 1137 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. The event highlights the academy's history and alumni, as well as the school's current offerings and slate of performances. In addition to learning more about the school, guests can enjoy games and activities and tour the school's studio. Dancers can pick up new and used items at a sale of dance gear.

The academy was founded as RoseAnn Dance Studio in 1947 by dancer Rose Ann Sayler and took its current name in 1969.

Among its recent alumni, the school can count dancers at the Juilliard School and major ballet companies in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Zurich and Salt Lake City.

The 75th anniversary event takes place Sept. 10, noon-3 p.m. at the Menlo Park Academy of Dance is located at 1137 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Admission is free. For more information, visit menloparkacademyofdance.com or call 650-323-5292.

Heather Zimmerman
Claudette
13 hours ago
Claudette, Woodside
13 hours ago

70 years later I still smile at the memory of Rose Anne Taylor and Menlo Dance Studio where a too tall and gangly
girl gained confidence on those floors for years.
Congratulations to all at the Menlo Dance Studio!

