Palo Alto Weekly's annual Moonlight Run & Walk marks 38th year

Event boasts several routes around Baylands

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

People take off from the starting line in the 5K walk at the Moonlight Run and Walk at the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 17, 2021. Photo by Kali Shiloh.

The 38th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk will be held this Friday, Sept. 9, around the Palo Alto Baylands under the full harvest moon.

The event also is taking place virtually in parks, on streets and in neighborhoods near and far for a third consecutive year for participants who prefer to run whenever and wherever they choose.

The annual event, organized by the Palo Alto Weekly and city of Palo Alto, will kick off in person on Friday, Sept. 9, with a 5K walk followed by 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. Virtual participants can complete the race, which kicked off on July 28, on any day between now and Sept. 9.

The annual fundraising event supports the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, which awards grants to nonprofits that serve children and families in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Last year's event, which included 1,391 runners and walkers from 10 U.S. states, Canada and beyond, raised roughly $37,000. Race-night registration for all events begins at 5:30 p.m. at Baylands Athletic Center, 1900 Geng Road, Palo Alto. Only Apple Pay and credit cards will be accepted for race-night registration; no cash.

This year, the Moonlight Run's traditional 5K route returns after being rerouted last year to avoid construction along San Francisquito Creek. The route will follow the San Francisquito Creek levee past the north side of the Palo Alto Golf Course and the airport, passing the Baylands Interpretive Center. Longtime participants in the Moonlight Run will be able to run the tried-and-true course once again.

Along with a climbing wall and warmups, the event will feature three food trucks: Cousins Maine Lobster, The Cookout Fish & Chips and Kiss My Boba. Cousins Maine Lobster is part of a large chain of trucks and restaurants and has been featured on television shows like Shark Tank and Master Chef. A local outfit from Mountain View, The Cookout Fish & Chips serves different kinds of fish, shrimp, chicken strips and wings with many sides. A local Tongan-family-owned food truck, Kiss My Boba, serves boba and other drinks and desserts that have been featured on KQED.

Results of the in-person races will be posted as available on race night at paloaltoonline.com. To maintain fairness to in-person runners, virtual participants will not be eligible for awards and will not be able to submit times.

For more details about the event, go to paloaltoonline.com/moonlight_run.

