Consecutive Spare the Air, Flex alerts issued for Thursday

Public called to voluntarily find alternatives to driving alone, save power

by Bay City News Service

Thu, Sep 8, 2022
A Spare the Air alert in the Bay Area and Flex Alert across California have been issued for Sept. 8, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

An ongoing heat wave has led to a sixth straight Spare the Air alert in the Bay Area and ninth consecutive Flex Alert in the state.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued another Spare the Air alert for Thursday, making it six days in a row that the district has issued the alert that warns residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region amid its ongoing heat wave.

Much of the Bay Area has seen temperatures reach triple digits over the past week and the hot weather, combined with light winds and exhaust from vehicles on the region's roads, is creating unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, according to the air district.

"The extreme weather conditions we have been experiencing this week are an example of how climate change can cause poor air quality and significantly raise the risk of wildfires," air district interim executive officer Sharon Landers said.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone, such as using transit or working remotely. People are also encouraged to avoid outdoor exercise except in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

Smog can cause throat and chest pain or irritation and is particularly problematic for young children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions, according to the air district.

The California Independent System Operator, which operates the state's power grid, has issued its ninth consecutive Flex Alert, which will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursday to avoid the possibility of rotating power outages. CAISO is encouraging people to again reduce their energy use by setting their home or business thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during that time, as well as to avoiding the use of major appliances and to turn off any unnecessary lights.

On Wednesday, CAISO announced the state had dodged rolling outages once again.

