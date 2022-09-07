Squirrel makes contact with underground cable, leading to large downtown outage

A squirrel that made contact with an underground cable led to a power outage that disrupted service for 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers downtown on Wednesday morning, according to the Utilities Department.
The outage started around 7:30 a.m., according to Jordan Cowman, communications project coordinator at the Utilities Department. All of the impacted customers had power restored by 9:35 a.m.
Utilities staff who responded to the outage found the squirrel near the affected cable, which had to be replaced before they resumed service for all of the impacted customers, Cowman said.
The Police Department asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.
Wednesday morning's outage is the city's third large power outage this week. On Monday night, service went out for 4,462 customers in the southern end of the city due to a bad transformer and cable. On Tuesday evening, the Utilities Department briefly shut down power for about 1,700 customers in response to an energy emergency alert implemented in response to a heat wave across California, which is expected to stress the state's power grid.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
Is this another rolling brief blackout?
Is this the same area that lost power yesterday, or Monday?
Mayfield
15 hours ago
Mayfield
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
The map seems to show the loss of power in South Palo Alto, not downtown.
Registered user
University South
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
Agreed this doesn’t seem to be downtown
Let’s also not forget the outage 2 weeks ago that left many of us without power for 16 hours!!!!
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
Start issuing refunds. Maybe that will incentive CPAU to start updating the outage maps instead of wasting our time.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
If Palo Alto is striving to be an all-electric city, it's time to prioritize increasing the reliability of PA's electric utility service. The natural gas system NEVER goes offline except during earthquakes. The electrical supply system seems to go offline many times per year.
Registered user
Palo Verde
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
I agree with "OldPA Resident". It's time for the city council to tell us why the current grid has gotten so unreliable and what is going to be done to improve it.
If we are going to become more reliant on electricity for heating and transportation, our local grid need to be improved both for capacity and reliability.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
The problem is LOAD. When it is this hot, a lot of businesses and residents simultaneously turn on air conditioning equipment that sucks a lot of energy. It is time for all of us to use energy more conservatively. I grew up turning off lights when I left a room, turning off appliances when they weren't in use. Today, people leave computers on for hours without touching them. We also have appliances that suck energy even when not in use with all their fancy, unnecessary clocks and LEDs. Each of those appliances is a "vampire" sucking a little power, but in aggregate, they are using a LOT of power. Corporations sell this stuff because we buy it. Start thinking more about energy use when considering appliance purchases.
At night, our home has a ceiling fan that goes to the roof. We turn it on to suck out the lighter hot air from the house and pull in the cool evening air through open windows before we go to bed. We close the house while we sleep, of course. During the day, we keep windows and doors shut and covered to retain the cool night air. Our home is well insulated and has double-pane windows. This generally works pretty well to keep the house cool without air conditioning.
These are just a few of the things we have done to reduce the load we put on the grid. Let's, each of us, ask what can I do to help? This is a very real climate emergency. Let's DO something before it is too late. Together, we can preserve a livable planet for our beloved children and grandchildren.
Registered user
Green Acres
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
@Consider
As the data show, global greenhouse gas levels will be determined by what China does (and India etc), no longer by what we do. California's premature shut down of gas power plants that could be activated in foreseeable situations like this one has led to our current blackout situation. It is rumored that Gov. Newsom kept Diablo Canyon open because he is worried about becoming the next Gray Davis if he can't even assure our supply of electricity.
Registered user
Green Acres
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
We experienced this morning's unexplained outage in south PA; PA Utilities transparency issues seem to be continuing.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
The transparency issues have dated back through at least 2 city managers who refused to let city managers talk to reporters and to all but a few residents.
Registered user
Downtown North
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I think we can all agree that squirrels are horrible.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Is anyone making a spread sheet of all these excuses? Squirrels, geese, gulls, balloons, fallen branches, downed trees, faulty equipment, poor maintenance, plane crash!
This sounds like a sketch from SNL. No longer funny.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
You forgot the most important detail - what happened to the squirrel?
Registered user
Barron Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@online name -- you're not paying for the power you didn't use, why should you expect a refund for something you didn't pay for?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@DNTPaul the squirrels who are terrible are the highly paid ones at City Hall hiding their nuts behind huge salaries with full benefits. Ignoring decades of growing, serious and unsafe infrastructure problems crying the ballooning costs of upgrades and replacements — contracting with companies who transform Black water by Leaching salt water from organic elements. It’s quite concerning that in a few Pandemic induced years costs from Top Ramen to train grade separation and other has quadrupled in price. BTW another reason robotic residential parking lifts are a dumb trick of unreason. When the electric grid goes down the lift. good luck picking up your little one from Kinder or getting to the emergency room or getting your elderly mom from PT after her mini stroke from the heat. May the late 20th Century dirty three letter word tax become normal again — this could help in our new world disorder!
Registered user
Evergreen Park
50 minutes ago
Registered user
50 minutes ago
Is squirrel ok ???