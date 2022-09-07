Squirrel makes contact with underground cable, leading to large downtown outage

A squirrel that made contact with an underground cable led to a power outage that disrupted service for 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers downtown on Wednesday morning, according to the Utilities Department.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m., according to Jordan Cowman, communications project coordinator at the Utilities Department. All of the impacted customers had power restored by 9:35 a.m.

Utilities staff who responded to the outage found the squirrel near the affected cable, which had to be replaced before they resumed service for all of the impacted customers, Cowman said.

The Police Department asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.

Wednesday morning's outage is the city's third large power outage this week. On Monday night, service went out for 4,462 customers in the southern end of the city due to a bad transformer and cable. On Tuesday evening, the Utilities Department briefly shut down power for about 1,700 customers in response to an energy emergency alert implemented in response to a heat wave across California, which is expected to stress the state's power grid.