Power briefly shut down for 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers in effort to protect state grid

Officials at CAISO, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, are projecting demand to exceed 52,000 megawatts Tuesday evening as the Bay Area and other places in the state have seen triple-digit temperatures for multiple days in a row. Monday's peak demand was 49,020 megawatts.

Power was shut down for about 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the city's Midtown, Old Palo Alto and Industrial Park neighborhoods, the city's Utilities Department said on Twitter at 6:29 p.m. As of about 7 p.m., the department was cleared by the CAISO to restore electricity to the impacted customers, who were initially estimated to have service back around 9 p.m. Residents can find relief from the heat at Mitchell Park Community Center, where the city's operating a cooling center until 9 p.m.

CAISO declared an Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 5:17 p.m., a procedural move that puts it one step away from ordering rotating power outages. If power reserves are exhausted, the power grid operator says it will order utilities like PG&E to begin rotating outages until the demand meets available supplies.

With electricity demand possibly hitting a historic all-time high for the state on Tuesday, the California Independent System Operator warned residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages in the evening hours.

Many state buildings are powering down their lights and air conditioning and California has installed emergency generators to try to meet the demand, according to the governor's office.

"Californians have stepped up in a big way during this record heat wave, but with the hottest temperatures here now, the risk of outages is real. We all have to double down on conserving energy to reduce the unprecedented strain on the grid," Newsom said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said energy conservation efforts on Monday saved 1,000 megawatts of power in the state but that an additional 2,000 megawatts of savings will be needed tonight to meet the higher forecasted demand.

The grid operator issued a Flex Alert, calling on people to use as little electricity as possible between 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and offering tips like setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off of any unnecessary lights.

In August 2020, two days of planned outages affected about 800,000 homes and businesses during another statewide heat wave, the first time in nearly 20 years of outages ordered in the state due to insufficient supplies, according to CAISO.

PG&E had more than 12,000 customers reporting outages around the Bay Area as of shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, including more than 8,200 in the East Bay, utility spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.

Stanford University doesn't expect its main campus to be included in the planned outages, but its Redwood City campus may be impacted. Updates will be posted on the university's Emergency Information page .

Power briefly shut down for 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers in effort to protect state grid

California warns of possible rotating outages Tuesday amid heat wave