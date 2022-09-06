Power briefly shut down for 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers in effort to protect state grid

About 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers were briefly without power Tuesday evening in response to a state energy emergency alert, which was implemented amid a prolonged heat wave.
With electricity demand possibly hitting a historic all-time high for the state on Tuesday, the California Independent System Operator warned residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages in the evening hours.
CAISO declared an Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 5:17 p.m., a procedural move that puts it one step away from ordering rotating power outages. If power reserves are exhausted, the power grid operator says it will order utilities like PG&E to begin rotating outages until the demand meets available supplies.
Power was shut down for about 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the city's Midtown, Old Palo Alto and Industrial Park neighborhoods, the city's Utilities Department said on Twitter at 6:29 p.m. As of about 7 p.m., the department was cleared by the CAISO to restore electricity to the impacted customers, who were initially estimated to have service back around 9 p.m. Residents can find relief from the heat at Mitchell Park Community Center, where the city's operating a cooling center until 9 p.m.
Officials at CAISO, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, are projecting demand to exceed 52,000 megawatts Tuesday evening as the Bay Area and other places in the state have seen triple-digit temperatures for multiple days in a row. Monday's peak demand was 49,020 megawatts.
Stanford University doesn't expect its main campus to be included in the planned outages, but its Redwood City campus may be impacted. Updates will be posted on the university's Emergency Information page.
PG&E had more than 12,000 customers reporting outages around the Bay Area as of shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, including more than 8,200 in the East Bay, utility spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.
In August 2020, two days of planned outages affected about 800,000 homes and businesses during another statewide heat wave, the first time in nearly 20 years of outages ordered in the state due to insufficient supplies, according to CAISO.
The grid operator issued a Flex Alert, calling on people to use as little electricity as possible between 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and offering tips like setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off of any unnecessary lights.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said energy conservation efforts on Monday saved 1,000 megawatts of power in the state but that an additional 2,000 megawatts of savings will be needed tonight to meet the higher forecasted demand.
"Californians have stepped up in a big way during this record heat wave, but with the hottest temperatures here now, the risk of outages is real. We all have to double down on conserving energy to reduce the unprecedented strain on the grid," Newsom said in a statement.
Many state buildings are powering down their lights and air conditioning and California has installed emergency generators to try to meet the demand, according to the governor's office.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
57 minutes ago
Registered user
57 minutes ago
For this last rolling outage, our power was out for about an hour. It couldn't have happened at a worse time -- during the heat of the day. I kept thinking to myself that it is a good thing that CalTrain isn't electrified yet.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
45 minutes ago
Registered user
45 minutes ago
If we lived in other parts of the US, there would be adequate power, and we would not be forced to endure this insanity of "insufficient supplies." California is like living in a third world nation. Bring back reliable power!!! Mandated Green is not the solution, and it may never be, to CA power needs, especially as more and more and more housing is built. This is a health and safety issue as well as a comfort issue. And no, we do not have AC in our home, but I wish we did.
Registered user
Midtown
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
California can't even handle 1.5 days of a heat wave without rolling black outs; how are we supposed to handle 100% electrification?!
Registered user
Midtown
31 minutes ago
Registered user
31 minutes ago
Well, the good news is that our state lost plenty of good residents and businesses to taxpayer-friendly states. What's surprising is that our state's infrastructure still cannot supply enough power for the rest of us.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
10 minutes ago
Registered user
10 minutes ago
U.S. States with the Most Power Outages March 9, 2021
xxxWeb Link
The state with the most frequent outages may surprise you.
Whether caused by a natural disaster or an electrical mishap, power outages are inconvenient and sometimes even dangerous for those affected by them. But exactly where are power outages most common in the United States?
MRO Electric, an independent factory automation distributor based in Cary, N.C., recently analyzed electrical reliability data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to get a better look at the frequency and duration of power outages across the US. Following is some of what they found:
Maine has the most frequent outages in the United States with an average of 3.9 outages per customer each year. Washington, D.C., has the least frequent outages with an average of just 0.7 annually.
Florida is home to the longest outages in the nation, with an average of 14.6 hr of electrical downtime per customer each year. Maine is close behind with 14.1 hr annually.
Major events (like hurricanes and blizzards) largely attribute to these high stats. Maine experienced 150% longer downtimes when considering these major events, while Florida experienced 580% more.
To read the full report, see: yyyWeb Link