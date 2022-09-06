Power outage affects nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers Monday night

Power has been restored to all of the 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers affected by an outage reported late Monday night in the southern end of the city.

The outage started at 10:32 p.m., according to the Utilities Department. Police asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.

As of 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, city officials reported that power had been restored to all but 13 customers, whose had service back around 9 a.m.

The outage was caused by a bad transformer and cable, which had to be replaced, according to the Utilities Department.