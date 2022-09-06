Power outage affects nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers Monday night

Power has been restored to all of the 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers affected by an outage reported late Monday night in the southern end of the city.
The outage started at 10:32 p.m., according to the Utilities Department. Police asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.
As of 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, city officials reported that power had been restored to all but 13 customers, whose had service back around 9 a.m.
The outage was caused by a bad transformer and cable, which had to be replaced, according to the Utilities Department.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Any idea what caused it?
It would be easy to say it was heat related, but that is not helpful information.
With the flex alert, many people were delaying running washers, dryers, dishwashers, and charging EVs and other devices until the flex alert was over? Being unable to charge an EV can make an EV unusable the following day. On such a hot night, many needed a fan to keep themselves cool enough to sleep.
A better explanation to the cause would be at least good manners if nothing else.
Registered user
Green Acres
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Probably time for Palo Alto to ditch its end-natural-gas scheme as more will want to power their backup generators with convenient piped-in gas rather than smelly diesel or giant propane tanks.