News

Power outage affects nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers Monday night

Service disrupted by bad transformer and cable

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 6, 2022, 8:49 am 2
Updated: Tue, Sep 6, 2022, 9:21 am

Power has been restored to all of the 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers affected by an outage reported late Monday night in the southern end of the city.

A power outage in the southern end of Palo Alto affected 4,462 customers on Sept. 5, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The outage started at 10:32 p.m., according to the Utilities Department. Police asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.

As of 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, city officials reported that power had been restored to all but 13 customers, whose had service back around 9 a.m.

The outage was caused by a bad transformer and cable, which had to be replaced, according to the Utilities Department.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Power outage affects nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers Monday night

Service disrupted by bad transformer and cable

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 6, 2022, 8:49 am
Updated: Tue, Sep 6, 2022, 9:21 am

Power has been restored to all of the 4,462 Palo Alto Utilities customers affected by an outage reported late Monday night in the southern end of the city.

The outage started at 10:32 p.m., according to the Utilities Department. Police asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates at twitter.com/PAUtilities.

As of 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, city officials reported that power had been restored to all but 13 customers, whose had service back around 9 a.m.

The outage was caused by a bad transformer and cable, which had to be replaced, according to the Utilities Department.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
11 hours ago

Any idea what caused it?

It would be easy to say it was heat related, but that is not helpful information.

With the flex alert, many people were delaying running washers, dryers, dishwashers, and charging EVs and other devices until the flex alert was over? Being unable to charge an EV can make an EV unusable the following day. On such a hot night, many needed a fan to keep themselves cool enough to sleep.

A better explanation to the cause would be at least good manners if nothing else.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
7 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
7 hours ago

Probably time for Palo Alto to ditch its end-natural-gas scheme as more will want to power their backup generators with convenient piped-in gas rather than smelly diesel or giant propane tanks.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.