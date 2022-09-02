News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Possible ticket-price changes at Junior Museum and Zoo; key dates for Race and Equity initiative

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 2, 2022, 6:59 am
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss financial forecasts and possible changes in ticket prices for the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the 2022 Community Development Block Grant program accomplishments; consider key dates to advance the council's initiative on Race and Equity; and discuss next steps on researching the lived experiences of Asian American and Pacific Islander residents. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

