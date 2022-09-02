Here's what's open, closed on Labor Day in and around Palo Alto

Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of Labor Day this Monday, Sept. 5. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed, while transportation agencies plan to run on modified schedules. We detail which services will be available below.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.