Here's what's open, closed on Labor Day in and around Palo Alto

Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of Labor Day this Monday, Sept. 5. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed, while transportation agencies plan to run on modified schedules. We detail which services will be available below.
City services
• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.
• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.
• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.
• Garbage pickup: Collection services will run on a regular schedule.
Transportation
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule, which runs fewer buses compared to its weekday schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.
Schools
• Palo Alto Unified School District: Palo Alto Unified district offices and schools will be closed.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.