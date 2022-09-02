Get ready for election season through numerous forums with local candidates

With two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the Palo Alto Weekly — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates.
The first forum is on Sept. 13, and events continue into October. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters expects to send out mail-in ballots to residents no later than Oct. 10.
Here's a list of the upcoming voter-education events, all of which are free and open to the public. Note that additional election forums may still be scheduled.
(Seven candidates for three open seats)
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/pacc. To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022.
• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Candidate forum (both City Council and Board of Education candidates) by Friends of Cubberley on Zoom. No registration required; event will be at us02web.zoom.us/j/81590633586.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Candidate forum on housing by [email protected] Action Fund, Palo Alto Forward and the Palo Alto Renters Association on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/PAHousingForum2022. Live Mandarin and Spanish interpretation will be provided for this event.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Neighborhoods in person at City Hall as well as broadcast on Channel 20 and livestreamed by the Midpen Media Center and on Zoom at cityofpaloalto.zoom.us/j/83449066800. Moderated by Hillary Freeman.
• Thursday, Sept. 29 7-8:30 p.m.: Candidate forum by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3CJh9rR.
(Four candidates for two open seats)
• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Candidate forum. See Friends of Cubberley, above.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by education reporter Zoe Morgan and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/pausd. To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.: Candidate forum by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3R5ybEZ.
(Two candidates for one position)
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m.: Santa Clara County sheriff candidate forum by League of Women Voters of San Jose/Santa Clara on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3AAaYnm.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.: Santa Clara County sheriff candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by reporter Sue Dremann and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/sheriff. To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022.
• Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 16 Candidate Forum (Anna Eshoo and Rishi Kumar) by League of Women Voters of Southwest Santa Clara County on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3q0uhBg.
• Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to noon: Pros and cons of state and local measures appearing on the Palo Alto ballot by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3q0hW04.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m.: Pros and cons of state and local measures appearing on the Palo Alto ballot by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3Qa3xst.
Thank you for compiling all of these opportunities to meet the candidates of all relevant races. It's really helpful!
Any news on a candidate forum for East Palo Alto? This year is extra extra with candidates in 2 races allegedly not living here and 1 of those having been censored before and the other starting lawsuits, 2 other candidates with online histories of racism and prejudice, 1 a lengthy criminal history and the other a known liar.