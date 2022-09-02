Get ready for election season through numerous forums with local candidates

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/pacc. To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022 .

Here's a list of the upcoming voter-education events, all of which are free and open to the public. Note that additional election forums may still be scheduled.

The first forum is on Sept. 13, and events continue into October. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters expects to send out mail-in ballots to residents no later than Oct. 10.

With two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the Palo Alto Weekly — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

• Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m.: Pros and cons of state and local measures appearing on the Palo Alto ballot by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3Qa3xst .

• Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to noon: Pros and cons of state and local measures appearing on the Palo Alto ballot by League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3q0hW04 .

• Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 16 Candidate Forum (Anna Eshoo and Rishi Kumar) by League of Women Voters of Southwest Santa Clara County on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3q0uhBg .

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.: Santa Clara County sheriff candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by reporter Sue Dremann and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/sheriff. To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022 .

• Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com on Zoom. Moderated by education reporter Zoe Morgan and Editor Jocelyn Dong. Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/pausd . To submit questions for the candidates, go to surveymonkey.com/r/Campaign2022 .

• Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m.: Candidate forum by Palo Alto Neighborhoods in person at City Hall as well as broadcast on Channel 20 and livestreamed by the Midpen Media Center and on Zoom at cityofpaloalto.zoom.us/j/83449066800 . Moderated by Hillary Freeman.

• Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Candidate forum on housing by [email protected] Action Fund, Palo Alto Forward and the Palo Alto Renters Association on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/PAHousingForum2022 . Live Mandarin and Spanish interpretation will be provided for this event.

• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Candidate forum (both City Council and Board of Education candidates) by Friends of Cubberley on Zoom. No registration required; event will be at us02web.zoom.us/j/81590633586 .

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get ready for election season through numerous forums with local candidates

Civic groups host events in preparation for Election Day