Expected heat wave spurs Spare the Air alert for Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of triple-digit temperatures forecasted for much of the region that is expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog.

The alert, the fourth issued by the air district for smog so far in 2022, is meant to make residents aware of unhealthy air quality and to encourage people to find alternatives to driving alone on Bay Area roadways.

Smog, otherwise known as ozone, can cause chest pain or throat irritation and can be particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

The air district encourages anyone planning to do outdoor exercise to do it in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for the alerts at sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.