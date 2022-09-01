Arts

Qualia gallery holds event that's sure to resonate

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 3:17 pm 0
Composer and artist Guillermo Galindo will perform "Transonic Resonance" at the closing reception for his solo show at Qualia Contemporary Art. Courtesy Jan Sturmann.

Qualia Contemporary Art is concluding its summer exhibitions on a high note with a closing reception and performance featuring experimental composer, performance and visual artist Guillermo Galindo. The downtown Palo Alto gallery hosts the event on Saturday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Sculptures, drawings and musical scores by Galindo were shown in the solo exhibition "Transonic" at Qualia this summer, alongside another solo show, "Collision," featuring large scale paintings by Gregory Rick.

Galindo's performance for the closing reception is called "Transonic Resonance" and it explores the concept of resonance, "both as a metaphor for empathy and sonic healing and as a physical/musical performance," according to an announcement about the performance.

Qualia Contemporary Art is located at 328 University Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit qualiacontemporaryart.com.

