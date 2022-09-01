Man on roof allegedly tries to break home's skylight, arrested for attempted residential burglary

The sound of banging on the roof of a home in Palo Alto's Fairmeadow neighborhood led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted residential burglary on Tuesday, police said.

Residents of the home in the 3600 block of Bryant Street near East Meadow Drive promptly called police early in the morning on Aug. 30, when they heard the banging at about 6:08 a.m.

The residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, initially said they could hear someone walking on their roof. They suspected the person was trying to break in, police said.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and saw a man standing on the home's roof. Police detained him without incident.

The investigation revealed the man allegedly used a wooden block to strike a skylight on the roof of the home. The skylight didn't break, and the man wasn't able to access the home, police said.