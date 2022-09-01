News

Man on roof allegedly tries to break home's skylight, arrested for attempted residential burglary

Sound of banging led residents to contact police

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 9:49 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The sound of banging on the roof of a home in Palo Alto's Fairmeadow neighborhood led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted residential burglary on Tuesday, police said.

Shaquille Hope Armstrong, 30, was arrested for allegedly attempting to burglarize a home in the 3600 block of Bryant Street in Palo Alto on Aug. 30, 2022. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Residents of the home in the 3600 block of Bryant Street near East Meadow Drive promptly called police early in the morning on Aug. 30, when they heard the banging at about 6:08 a.m.

The residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, initially said they could hear someone walking on their roof. They suspected the person was trying to break in, police said.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and saw a man standing on the home's roof. Police detained him without incident.

The investigation revealed the man allegedly used a wooden block to strike a skylight on the roof of the home. The skylight didn't break, and the man wasn't able to access the home, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police booked Shaquille Hope Armstrong, 30, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, a felony, and prowling, a misdemeanor. He has been charged and is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 1. Armstrong has no permanent address.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Man on roof allegedly tries to break home's skylight, arrested for attempted residential burglary

Sound of banging led residents to contact police

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 9:49 am

The sound of banging on the roof of a home in Palo Alto's Fairmeadow neighborhood led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted residential burglary on Tuesday, police said.

Residents of the home in the 3600 block of Bryant Street near East Meadow Drive promptly called police early in the morning on Aug. 30, when they heard the banging at about 6:08 a.m.

The residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, initially said they could hear someone walking on their roof. They suspected the person was trying to break in, police said.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and saw a man standing on the home's roof. Police detained him without incident.

The investigation revealed the man allegedly used a wooden block to strike a skylight on the roof of the home. The skylight didn't break, and the man wasn't able to access the home, police said.

Police booked Shaquille Hope Armstrong, 30, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, a felony, and prowling, a misdemeanor. He has been charged and is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 1. Armstrong has no permanent address.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.