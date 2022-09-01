Arts

Joji brings inventive R&B to Frost Amphitheater

Japanese singer and producer will play Stanford Thursday with guests

by John Bricker / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 1:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Singer and producer Joji performs at Frost Amphitheater as part of his Smithereens Tour, ahead of the November release of his third album, "SMITHEREENS." Courtesy Damien Maloney.

Japanese singer and producer George Miller's long and eventful artistic journey leads him to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this week.

Miller, who performs under the moniker Joji, takes the stage along with featured guests rei brown, a Japanese-American R&B singer and producer, and SavageRealm, a Los Angeles-based rapper, on the Smithereens Tour. Presented by Stanford Live Goldenvoice, the tour stops at Frost this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Miller’s entertainment career started with edgy, comedic videos and music he shared on YouTube, showing a side of Miller many fans of his recent moody and genre-blending tunes find unrecognizable.

In 2017, Miller released his first EP as Joji, "In Tongues," pairing melancholy R&B songs with textured, lo-fi hip-hop production. As his audience quickly expanded beyond his comedy, Miller left YouTube to pursue music. In 2018, he followed up his EP with the full-length debut, "Ballads 1," expanding his sound and audience with his anthemic and bittersweet hit "Slow Dancing in the Dark."

Now Miller is gearing up for the release of his third album as Joji, "SMITHEREENS," on Nov. 4 via 88rising, a label focused on representing Asian and Asian American music. The album follows the single "Glimpse Of Us," a piano ballad that has quickly proven to be both a fan favorite and commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and debuting as his first top-10 single in the U.S.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Frost Amphitheater is located at 351 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu. Stanford Live is not ticketing this event; tickets start at $59.95 and are sold through AXS ticketing. Tickets are available through AXS resale.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

John Bricker
   
John Bricker edits and writes Palo Alto-centric stories, along with managing a team of interns. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly in 2022, he worked as San José Spotlight’s social media and newsletter editor and as executive producer at the Spartan Daily. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Joji brings inventive R&B to Frost Amphitheater

Japanese singer and producer will play Stanford Thursday with guests

by John Bricker / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 1:41 pm

Japanese singer and producer George Miller's long and eventful artistic journey leads him to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this week.

Miller, who performs under the moniker Joji, takes the stage along with featured guests rei brown, a Japanese-American R&B singer and producer, and SavageRealm, a Los Angeles-based rapper, on the Smithereens Tour. Presented by Stanford Live Goldenvoice, the tour stops at Frost this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Miller’s entertainment career started with edgy, comedic videos and music he shared on YouTube, showing a side of Miller many fans of his recent moody and genre-blending tunes find unrecognizable.

In 2017, Miller released his first EP as Joji, "In Tongues," pairing melancholy R&B songs with textured, lo-fi hip-hop production. As his audience quickly expanded beyond his comedy, Miller left YouTube to pursue music. In 2018, he followed up his EP with the full-length debut, "Ballads 1," expanding his sound and audience with his anthemic and bittersweet hit "Slow Dancing in the Dark."

Now Miller is gearing up for the release of his third album as Joji, "SMITHEREENS," on Nov. 4 via 88rising, a label focused on representing Asian and Asian American music. The album follows the single "Glimpse Of Us," a piano ballad that has quickly proven to be both a fan favorite and commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and debuting as his first top-10 single in the U.S.

Frost Amphitheater is located at 351 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu. Stanford Live is not ticketing this event; tickets start at $59.95 and are sold through AXS ticketing. Tickets are available through AXS resale.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.