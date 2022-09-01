Joji brings inventive R&B to Frost Amphitheater

Japanese singer and producer George Miller's long and eventful artistic journey leads him to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this week.

Miller, who performs under the moniker Joji, takes the stage along with featured guests rei brown, a Japanese-American R&B singer and producer, and SavageRealm, a Los Angeles-based rapper, on the Smithereens Tour. Presented by Stanford Live Goldenvoice, the tour stops at Frost this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Miller’s entertainment career started with edgy, comedic videos and music he shared on YouTube, showing a side of Miller many fans of his recent moody and genre-blending tunes find unrecognizable.

In 2017, Miller released his first EP as Joji, "In Tongues," pairing melancholy R&B songs with textured, lo-fi hip-hop production. As his audience quickly expanded beyond his comedy, Miller left YouTube to pursue music. In 2018, he followed up his EP with the full-length debut, "Ballads 1," expanding his sound and audience with his anthemic and bittersweet hit "Slow Dancing in the Dark."

Now Miller is gearing up for the release of his third album as Joji, "SMITHEREENS," on Nov. 4 via 88rising, a label focused on representing Asian and Asian American music. The album follows the single "Glimpse Of Us," a piano ballad that has quickly proven to be both a fan favorite and commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and debuting as his first top-10 single in the U.S.