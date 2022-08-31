State's power grid operator issues Flex Alerts for Wednesday, Thursday

California's power grid operator extended a Flex Alert issued for Wednesday evening to include Thursday evening, calling on the state's residents to reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022.

Wednesday's and Thursday's Flex Alerts issued by the California Independent System Operator is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day.

The aim of the alerts is to avoid further emergency measures, including rotating blackouts. Consumers are key to preventing outages, officials with the grid operation said.

High temperatures in the Bay Area on Wednesday will range from the 60s in places like Pacifica to the 90s in parts of both the East Bay and North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

But Thursday temperatures start to rise with some East Bay locations reaching 100 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster Dial Hoang said. Morgan Hill is also expected to reach 100, Hoang said.