State's power grid operator issues Flex Alerts for Wednesday, Thursday

California's power grid operator extended a Flex Alert issued for Wednesday evening to include Thursday evening, calling on the state's residents to reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022.
Wednesday's and Thursday's Flex Alerts issued by the California Independent System Operator is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day.
The aim of the alerts is to avoid further emergency measures, including rotating blackouts. Consumers are key to preventing outages, officials with the grid operation said.
High temperatures in the Bay Area on Wednesday will range from the 60s in places like Pacifica to the 90s in parts of both the East Bay and North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.
But Thursday temperatures start to rise with some East Bay locations reaching 100 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster Dial Hoang said. Morgan Hill is also expected to reach 100, Hoang said.
The state's grid operator is expecting higher electricity use due mainly to air conditioning, and it could issue Flex Alerts for Friday and during the Labor Day weekend as well.
Record-setting temperatures are forecast for much of the western U.S., putting pressure on the power grid.
Temperatures in Northern California are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal for the rest of the week and weekend. In Southern California, temperatures will be 10 to 18 degrees hotter.
The temperature in Death Valley on Saturday could reach 126 degrees, which would tie the record for hottest temperature on Earth in September.
Electricity consumers between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday are urged to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher to conserve energy, if health permits.
The grid operator is also asking consumers to turn off any unnecessary lights, avoid using major appliances and avoid charging electric vehicles during that period.
People are also urged to pre-cool their homes before 4 p.m. by lowering the thermostat to 72 degrees if necessary and adjust blinds and drapes to keep the sun out.
