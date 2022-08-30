News

Police investigate sexual assault at Palo Alto Transit Center

Man behind weekend attack remains at large

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened at the Palo Alto Transit Center on Aug. 27, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Police are searching for a man who a woman said sexually assaulted her at the Palo Alto Transit Center in the early morning hours of Saturday.

On Aug. 27, the woman rode a bus from South San Francisco to the end of the line at 95 University Ave., where she and the only other passenger exited, Palo Alto police said in a press release. The other passenger then attacked and sexually assaulted her near some portable restrooms between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., police said.

A nurse at a hospital where the woman was treated reported the assault to dispatchers at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday. The woman suffered "minor physical injuries," according to police.

The woman told law enforcement authorities that she saw the man several times recently on a late-night bus. She described him as a roughly 6-foot-3 Hispanic man in his 40s with a "lanky" build and beard, police said. He wore an orange beanie.

"It is possible the victim may be able to work with a police artist to produce a sketch of the suspect; if that occurs, we will release that sketch as soon as it is available," police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no similar crimes have recently been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to [email protected] or sent via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

