Police investigate sexual assault at Palo Alto Transit Center

Police are searching for a man who a woman said sexually assaulted her at the Palo Alto Transit Center in the early morning hours of Saturday.

On Aug. 27, the woman rode a bus from South San Francisco to the end of the line at 95 University Ave., where she and the only other passenger exited, Palo Alto police said in a press release. The other passenger then attacked and sexually assaulted her near some portable restrooms between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., police said.

A nurse at a hospital where the woman was treated reported the assault to dispatchers at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday. The woman suffered "minor physical injuries," according to police.

The woman told law enforcement authorities that she saw the man several times recently on a late-night bus. She described him as a roughly 6-foot-3 Hispanic man in his 40s with a "lanky" build and beard, police said. He wore an orange beanie.

"It is possible the victim may be able to work with a police artist to produce a sketch of the suspect; if that occurs, we will release that sketch as soon as it is available," police said.