Woman charged with hate crime after attacking teen wearing a hijab in Mountain View

A woman accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in downtown Mountain View and calling her a terrorist has been charged with a hate crime, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the alleged assailant, identified as 43-year-old Atoosa Biglari, a transient woman, was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday afternoon for both battery and a hate crime after she reportedly attacked the teen nearly two months ago.

"We have no tolerance for those whose intolerance crosses the line into criminality and violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the statement.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on July 1, when the 18-year-old was walking alone on Castro Street and was accosted by Biglari, according to the District Attorney's Office. Biglari allegedly crossed the street, screamed at the woman and accused her of being a terrorist and "hacking" her.

Witnesses reported that Biglari pushed the woman against a wall and put her hands around her neck. Biglari also allegedly grabbed the woman's hijab and tried to pull it off.