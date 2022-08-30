Caltrain construction work may cause traffic delays in Palo Alto

Construction work by Caltrain at three at-grade crossings in Palo Alto could lead to traffic delays through early September, Palo Alto police said Monday in a community alert.

The work will take place through Friday, Sept. 2, at the Charleston and Meadow crossings between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work at the Churchill crossing started Monday night and is scheduled through Sept. 9 between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crews will be locating underground utilities, testing soil conditions and conducting duct back trenching to install signal cable for the Caltrain electrification project. The immediate work will include filling potholes at the Charleston and Meadow crossings.

Directional signs will direct vehicle traffic to use either the eastbound lane or westbound lane of West Charleston Road and East Meadow Drive as a detour during construction. Only one lane will be closed at a time at each crossing, according to a Caltrain notice. Crosswalks on the north and south side of both roads will be closed during construction. Caltrain has posted maps of the work areas at West Charleston Road and East Meadow Drive.

Work at the Churchill crossing includes installing a conduit duct bank for the signaling system, which will require excavation. Illuminated and directional signs will direct drivers to use Embarcadero Road for the northern detour route and Page Mill Road/Oregon Expressway for the southern detour route on the nights of the closure. Only one lane will be closed at a time, according to Caltrain.