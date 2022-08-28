News

Two men arrested in Palo Alto after allegedly burglarizing vehicles, colliding with police cars

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Sun, Aug 28, 2022, 1:00 pm
Palo Alto police arrested two men Thursday after the pair allegedly burglarized multiple cars in Palo Alto and, when confronted by police in a parking lot, collided with police cars in an attempt to escape. The men were also allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms.

In a statement released Sunday, police say they received a report of a possible auto burglary in progress around 6:30 p.m. at city Parking Lot "H," located at 530 Cowper Street, on Thursday, Aug. 25. The witness said a black Audi A-8 sedan was circling the lot while a passenger would get out and peer into vehicles.

The license plate number on the Audi was associated with a different vehicle, police said.

Officers surrounded the parking lot and trapped the vehicle, at which point the driver of the Audi accelerated and struck an occupied police car twice before colliding with a second police car, the latter of which caused the Audi to hit three parked vehicles.

The driver hit two more parked vehicles before police took both men into custody "without incident," according to the statement. Officers hit by the suspect's vehicle complained of pain but declined medical attention.

Police said they found two loaded firearms in the Audi, both 9mm handguns. One had been illegally modified to be fully automatic and was equipped with a loaded 30-round extended magazine, while the second was semi-automatic and equipped with a loaded 17-round magazine.

Officers also found stolen property from three vehicles that had been burglarized that same day, one that was parked in Parking Lot H; one from Parking Lot D at 351 Hamilton Avenue; and one from the 700 block of High Street. In all three incidents, the windows had been smashed and personal belongings – including laptop computers – had been taken, police said.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of auto burglary; conspiracy to commit a crime; possession of a loaded firearm with intent to commit a crime; possession of a large-capacity magazine; and carrying a concealed firearm. The driver, a 25-year-old South San Francisco man, also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a machine gun and carrying a loaded weapon in which he is not the registered owner, police said.

The passenger, a 25-year-old San Francisco man, is facing additional charges for carrying a firearm as a previously convicted felon and for an outstanding warrant out of San Mateo County.

Both cop cars hit during the incident sustained "minor" damage, and all five parked vehicles struck during the altercation were damaged. The stolen belongings were returned to the owners, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to [email protected] or send via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

It's nice to know that Palo Alto has grown enough to have big-city-style "cop cars" instead of just police cars. :)

Ah, Mondoman, I miss the old days of the Adam-12 type cruiser. Solid steel. Chrome bumpers. Park a couple of those at a parking lot exit, and it's best to get out and try to outrun the cops, who are now wearing so much armor they can barely walk.

