PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews for top city officials; update on preserve projects

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 26, 2022, 12:54 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 29.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss performance reviews for the city manager, the city attorney and the city clerk and to discuss labor negotiations. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider site and design for a single-family home at 575 Los Trancos Road and to consider an ordinance setting thresholds for conditional use permits. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss potential changes to its by-laws and consider facade changes at 250 Cambridge Ave. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The board plans to discuss the construction of a new stake park; get an update from its ad hoc committee about funding opportunities; and hear an update from the Utilities Department on projects in Foothills and Arastradero preserves. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

