Police investigation blocks Oregon Expressway

Alma Street ramps also closed

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 8:27 am

A noncriminal police investigation has blocked a section of Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto this morning, police said.

A noncriminal police investigation has blocked a section of Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto on Aug. 25, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Westbound Oregon Expressway has been closed at Bryant Street, as well as the northbound and southbound ramps from Alma Street to westbound Oregon, the department said on Twitter at 6:15 a.m.

Police warned the public to expect delays during the morning commute. There's no estimated time of when the roadway and ramps will reopen. The public still has access to eastbound Oregon Expressway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

