West Nile virus on the rise in Santa Clara County as drought conditions persist

As Santa Clara County faces its driest year to date in the past 128 years, county officials say drought conditions are causing a rise in mosquito populations and West Nile virus activity.

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District warned this week of an uptick in West Nile virus-infected mosquitos found in a small portion of the county.

The district recently detected infected mosquitos in Sunnyvale and Cupertino in the 94086, 94087 and 95014 zip codes. In response, the district will conduct mosquito control treatment centered at Carlisle and Flicker ways at 10 p.m. Thursday. The treatment will last about four hours, according to the district. A detailed map of the affected area can be found at arcgis.com.

This will be the county's seventh adult mosquito control treatment this year. Truck-mounted machines spray ultra-low volume mist that has small concentrations of federally approved insecticides, which are safe for people and animals, district officials said.

Mosquito populations thrive in the summer and fall as warmer temperatures increase their rate of reproduction, as they only need a quarter inch of water to reproduce offspring. Drought conditions can create more reproduction hotspots for mosquitos as creeks and other bodies of water dry up into stagnant pools.