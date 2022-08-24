School board seeks clarity on lawyer's reporting structure after terminating prior general counsel

NEWS ALERT: Worker dies after fall at downtown construction site

Discussion around the general counsel position was put on the agenda for discussion, not action, so no formal votes were taken.

At their Aug. 23 meeting, board members supported retaining a lead attorney but signaled a willingness to contract with an outside firm to provide the lawyer, rather than hire one internally, with some board members also asking for greater clarity on the position's reporting structure.

The board at the time created the general counsel position in an effort to improve legal compliance and reduce costs. Vishakan reported to the board but had a dotted line to the superintendent.

In recent weeks, board members have been tight-lipped about the reasons behind their Aug. 4 closed session vote to terminate Komey Vishakan's contract "without cause." Vishakan was hired as general counsel in December 2018 after previously serving as the district's compliance manager.

The Palo Alto school board held its first public discussion about the future of the district's general counsel position on Tuesday after voting in closed session earlier this month to terminate the contract of the only person to ever hold the job.

Board member Jennifer DiBrienza similarly said that she wants to review the board's relationship with the general counsel, noting that because the board members aren't working on-site and day-to-day management is handed over to the superintendent, it has sometimes left the board wondering when they are supposed to get face time with the general counsel.

"I think that's something we learned through this process," Ladomirak said. "I know (that) I at least need more clarity on, if this is someone we're supposed to manage, how do we do that within the confines of the Brown Act?"

Board member Jesse Ladomirak said that she believes the general counsel's reporting structure and how that person interacts with the board is particularly important.

"I think that we need a general counsel," Ladomirak said. "I'm less attached to whether the general counsel is an employee or an outside lawyer."

Ladomirak also said that she believes it's important for someone to have overarching legal responsibility in the district and to be in charge of managing other outside attorneys but that she was open to different ways of structuring it.

"That's my concern," DiBrienza said. "It feels very disconnected and it feels like if there was something that the general counsel thought we should know, is that just (done) through the board president? Is there ever a time, besides an annual evaluation, that the board and the general counsel are just talking in a room, the six of them?"

Separate from district employees, Dharap said that once a general counsel is selected, the district should work with that person to decide how they will manage outside law firms hired by the district to work on specific cases.

If the board were to decide to retain the general counsel position as an employee, Austin said that one question is whether to continue having other employees report to the counsel. Austin told the board that he has already shifted to have the district's new interim Title IX Coordinator, Robert Andrade, report to Deputy Superintendent Trent Bahadursingh rather than to the general counsel.

Superintendent Don Austin told the board that after speaking with President Ken Dauber, who was absent from Tuesday's meeting, he had contacted two outside firms that the district has worked with to see if they could provide a part-time, on-site attorney and that both were open to discussing arrangements. Austin added that this wasn't a recommendation from him but was meant as background research.

Dharap said he favors moving forward on a dual path, in which the district reviews candidates for an in-house position while also seeking proposals from firms who could provide an on-site attorney. Ladomirak supported that idea, asking staff to bring back a proposal for how to move forward, which the board would review.

School board seeks clarity on lawyer's reporting structure after terminating prior general counsel

Board members consider whether to retain an in-house attorney or contract with an outside firm