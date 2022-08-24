NEWS ALERT: Worker dies after fall at downtown construction site

By a unanimous vote, the council agreed to ask Baker Tilly to make up to three individuals available for interviews to become the city's interim city auditor. The Council Appointed Officers Committee will conduct the interviews and forward its recommendation to the full council, which would then decide on next steps.

O'Rourke's resignation left Palo Alto with no one in the city auditor role, which is one of just four City Hall positions that are appointed directly by the council. On Monday, council members agreed that rather than recruit other firms, they will give Baker Tilly a chance to appoint a replacement.

The council is looking for a new city auditor after Kyle O'Rourke resigned from the position on Aug. 15. O'Rourke, a principal at the consulting firm Baker Tilly USA, was hired in 2020 after the council voted to eliminate all positions in the city auditor's office and outsource what has traditionally been an in-house function.

Palo Alto's search for a new city auditor will begin with the same firm that supplied the last one, the City Council decided on Monday night.

In May, the council voted to extend its contract with Baker Tilly until 2025, though the agreement gives it the right to terminate the deal with a 10-day notice. The city pays $708,750 per year for the firm's audit services.

"That's something that as we evaluate our choices we should look at," Tanaka said. "If we find something who's appropriate to interface with, we stay with them."

Council member Greg Tanaka also said he was pleased with Baker Tilly's performance and suggested that the firm should be given a chance to present other candidates who could fill the city auditor's role.

"We were sorry to see that we're not going to have Mr. O'Rourke available to us any longer," Mayor Pat Burt said during the Monday discussion.

Palo Alto launches search for new city auditor

City Council to interview candidates from Baker Tilly before considering other options