Construction worker dies after fall downtown

Man pronounced dead at a hospital

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 24, 2022, 11:32 am 2
Updated: Wed, Aug 24, 2022, 3:45 pm
A man who fell at a work site in downtown Palo Alto died of his injuries on Aug. 24, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

A construction worker who fell into a shaft at a downtown Palo Alto construction site died early Wednesday morning, Palo Alto police said.

The building at 525 University Ave. in Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

The worker, a man in his 40s who was in the building at 525 University Ave., fell down the shaft at about 12:34 a.m. while performing overnight construction work, police said in a press release. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately to provide medical aid to the worker. Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said there's no evidence of a crime. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances of the death, which is standard in any industrial fatality.

A Cal/OSHA spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that the employee, who worked for Medford, Oregon-based contractor F.D. Thomas Inc., fell off a scaffold. Details about the incident weren't available.

The department has six months to investigate the incident and to issue citations if there were any violations, she said.

F.D. Thomas is a coating and specialty contractor that does painting, specialty coatings, insulation, sealants and roofing, according to the company website. The company's owner, Dan Thomas, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The building is one of the tallest in the city. The structure is known as the Palo Alto Office Center, which is a 15-story "suburban skyscraper" that was completed in 1965, according to paloaltohistory.org.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office has not released the man's name as it works to confirm his identity.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Comments

Julie armitano
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
5 hours ago
Julie armitano, Palo Alto High School
Registered user
5 hours ago

thats really sad

JB
Registered user
Evergreen Park
4 hours ago
JB, Evergreen Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

This is terribly sad. I give my condolences to his family and friends.

