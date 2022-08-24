Construction worker dies after fall downtown

A construction worker who fell into a shaft at a downtown Palo Alto construction site died early Wednesday morning, Palo Alto police said.

The worker, a man in his 40s who was in the building at 525 University Ave., fell down the shaft at about 12:34 a.m. while performing overnight construction work, police said in a press release. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately to provide medical aid to the worker. Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said there's no evidence of a crime. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances of the death, which is standard in any industrial fatality.

A Cal/OSHA spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that the employee, who worked for Medford, Oregon-based contractor F.D. Thomas Inc., fell off a scaffold. Details about the incident weren't available.

The department has six months to investigate the incident and to issue citations if there were any violations, she said.